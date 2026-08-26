The US Department of State has clarified the rules on who can sponsor a family member for a permanent immigrant visa

US citizens aged 21 and above can petition for a broader range of relatives, including siblings, than green card holders can

The family-based immigration system is divided into two categories with different eligibility rules and annual visa limits

The United States government has outlined the requirements for sponsoring a family member under its family-based immigration system, confirming that a US citizen who is at least 21 years old can file an immigrant visa petition for a sibling.

According to the US Department of State, any foreign national seeking to become a lawful permanent resident must first obtain an immigrant visa.

US citizens aged 21+ can sponsor more family members for immigrant visas. Discover key rules and differences in family-based immigration categories. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

To begin that process, the applicant requires a sponsor who is either a US citizen or a US Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR), commonly referred to as a green card holder, and who is at least 21 years of age.

Two categories of family-based visas

The family-based immigration framework is divided into two distinct categories.

The first covers immediate relatives of US citizens, including spouses, children and parents. Visas in this group are not subject to an annual numerical cap, which means eligible applicants avoid the lengthy wait times that can result from such limits.

The second category, known as family preference visas, covers more distant relationships with a US citizen as well as certain specific relationships with a green card holder.

Unlike the immediate relative category, the number of visas issued under this group is capped each fiscal year, which can result in significantly longer waiting periods for applicants.

What Green Card holders cannot do

The distinction between the rights of a US citizen and those of a green card holder is a critical one.

A US citizen aged 21 or older is eligible to petition for a spouse, a son or daughter, a parent, or a brother or sister.

A US Lawful Permanent Resident, however, can only file a petition for a spouse or an unmarried son or daughter. Brothers and sisters of green card holders fall outside the scope of the family-based immigration rules entirely.

This means that for a Ghanaian, Nigerian or other African national who hopes to join a sibling already living in the United States, the pathway only exists if that sibling has attained full US citizenship. Holding a green card alone is not sufficient to sponsor a brother or sister for permanent residency.

Trump administration proposes fee for H-1B visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had moved to permanently codify a fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

If finalised, the US proposal would make permanent a fee that was first introduced as a temporary measure by President Donald Trump last year and is currently subject to multiple legal challenges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh