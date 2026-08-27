The US Department of State outlined what applicants should prepare for once their employment-based immigrant visa case reaches the interview stage

A consular officer at the US Embassy or Consulate in the applicant's home country conducts the interview and has the authority to approve or deny the visa

US officials warned that processing times for employment-based visas are longer than other categories and that document errors frequently cause avoidable delays

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The United States government has published guidance explaining what employment-based immigrant visa applicants can expect once their case advances to the interview phase.

According to the US Department of State, the National Visa Centre (NVC) only schedules an interview appointment after confirming that an applicant's file is fully complete and all required documents have been received.

US gives key update on employment-based immigrant visa interview process. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Once that verification is done, the NVC forwards the entire case file, including the original petition and supporting paperwork, to the relevant US Embassy or Consulate in the applicant's country of residence, where the interview will take place.

Applicants, along with any legal representatives or agents they may have appointed, receive an appointment notification by email or post.

That notice includes the scheduled date and time, as well as specific instructions, such as guidance on completing a medical examination before attending the interview.

What happens on interview day

On the day of the appointment, candidates must bring a valid passport and any documents not previously submitted to the NVC.

A consular officer conducts the interview and carries full authority to determine whether the applicant qualifies for an immigrant visa under US immigration law.

Digital, ink-free fingerprint scans are taken during the appointment. In most cases, applicants receive their original civil documents and any certified translations back on the same day.

Why processing times vary

The Department of State also addressed questions around how long the overall process takes.

Employment-based immigrant visas are subject to annual numerical limits, which means they typically take longer to process than many other visa categories.

Timelines vary considerably from one case to another and cannot be predicted with certainty.

Officials highlighted two common reasons for delays: failure to follow document submission instructions correctly, and additional administrative processing that some applicants undergo after their consular interview.

The Department of State urged all applicants to read and follow every instruction carefully at each stage to avoid setbacks that could otherwise be prevented.

US issues rules for immigrant visa holders

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State had published official guidance outlining strict protocols every immigrant visa holder was required to follow after approval.

Federal authorities had warned applicants against tampering with a sealed document envelope that had to be presented intact at a US port of entry.

The guidance had also outlined specific deadlines and entry-order rules for principal applicants travelling with dependants.

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Source: YEN.com.gh