Kobby the Auto Tune's father has shared the sequence of events leading to his son's death during a Gossip24TV interview on September 16, 2026

The grieving father alleged that a nurse demanded GH¢400 before treatment could begin at one of the three hospitals he visited with Kobby

The suspect in the case has been arrested and released on bail, with the father expressing deep dissatisfaction over how proceedings have unfolded

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The father of Ghanaian internet sensation Kobby the Auto Tune has broken his silence over the events that led to his son's death, speaking publicly during the one-week observation held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Kobby the Auto Tune's father recounts the circumstances surrounding his son's death and speaks on the court case. Image credit: Gossip24TV

Source: Facebook

He gave a detailed account of that day in an interview with Gossip24TV.

According to the father, he had given Kobby the Auto Tune some money before leaving for the farm on the day of the incident, when he was told his son had been assaulted.

When he returned home, he found his son badly beaten, with allegations that Kobby had been accused of stealing mangoes.

The Facebook video from Kobby's father's account is below.

Kobby's father's struggle to access medical care

Desperate to get his son treated, the father said he visited three separate hospitals before Kobby could receive any care.

At the first facility, he claimed a nurse refused to attend to his son until he paid GH¢400.

He described the process of raising that sum as extremely difficult, forcing him to take him to another hospital.

Despite those efforts, Kobby's condition had deteriorated beyond recovery, and he later died.

Before heading to the hospital, the father said he confronted one of the suspects, whom he identified as Davi, reportedly connected to the beating, and warned her that an arrest would follow if anything happened to Kobby.

He subsequently reported the matter to the police and filed a formal case.

The father said authorities gave him a document to present to the first hospital, which was the point at which he was allegedly asked to pay the GH¢400 before any step would be taken.

The follow-up video of Kobby's father is below.

Kobby's father expresses frustration over legal proceedings

The suspect named in the case was arrested but has reportedly been released on bail, a development that has clearly unsettled Kobby's father.

He expressed strong disappointment with the pace and direction of the proceedings, stressing that the matter remains unresolved before the court.

He also indicated his intention to push for the financial costs incurred by the family during Kobby's medical care to be factored into the case.

Adding to his frustration, the father said neither the suspect nor any of their associates had visited the family to offer condolences or express remorse.

He further alleged that the suspect had enlisted the help of an unnamed religious figure to try to sway the outcome of the case.

That claim has not been independently verified and reflects solely the account given by Kobby's father.

Despite the grief surrounding the family, the father said plans are in place to give his son a proper burial.

The Facebook video of Kobby's father speaking about the court case is below.

Court remands suspects in Kobby's beating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Kasoa court case involving an elderly woman and her grandson who were remanded over the alleged assault and death of Kobby the Autotune.

The suspects were accused of beating the young internet personality after allegedly accusing him of taking a mango.

The case has sparked public outrage, with many Ghanaians demanding justice and accountability. Kobby reportedly died from injuries sustained in the incident, and the suspects are expected to reappear in court on July 21, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh