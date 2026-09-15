Europe is rolling out a major digital border change that will affect many travellers heading to the Schengen area

However, citizens of a select group of countries will not have to go through the new registration process

The exemption covers several European nations, while travellers from outside Europe face new requirements at the border

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Europe has outlined the countries whose citizens will not be required to register under its upcoming Entry/Exit System (EES).

The new digital border system is set to change how millions of non-EU travellers enter and leave the Schengen area.

Europe names 29 countries whose citizens are not required to apply for the EES registration. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, citizens of the 29 participating European countries, as well as Ireland and Cyprus, will not be required to register under the system.

Countries whose citizens are exempt from EES registration

The 29 Schengen countries whose citizens are exempt from EES registration are:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Citizens of Ireland and Cyprus are also exempt from the EES registration requirements, even though the two countries are not part of the Schengen area in the same way as the 29 participating countries.

How the EES will work

The Entry/Exit System is designed to digitally record the movements of non-EU nationals travelling to participating Schengen countries for short stays.

It applies to travellers staying for a maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period, whether they are travelling under visa-free arrangements or with a short-stay visa.

The system will replace the traditional manual stamping of passports with digital records at the external borders of participating countries.

What it means for African travellers

The EES will mainly affect visitors from outside Europe who are travelling to the Schengen area for short stays.

This includes nationals of African countries such as Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya.

Once fully operational, eligible non-European travellers will be required to undergo biometric registration at the border, including the collection of facial images and fingerprints.

The system will apply to travellers entering the Schengen area for purposes such as tourism, business and visiting family.

The 29 participating countries are therefore expected to use the new system to create a digital record of eligible travellers' entries and exits, replacing the current passport-stamping process.

UK gives English exemptions to 18 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK had introduced an important update for foreigners hoping to work in the country.

A select group of nationals could benefit from an exemption that could make their visa application process easier.

The latest rules revealed the countries and territories covered by the new arrangement.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh