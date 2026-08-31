Australia has introduced a special visa pathway that could give eligible international graduates more time to remain in the country

The new route also provides an important opportunity for qualifying family members to join successful applicants

The Department of Home Affairs has outlined key requirements and conditions for those seeking the extended stay

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Australia has introduced an extended visa pathway that allows eligible international graduates to remain in the country and bring qualifying family members with them.

The Department of Home Affairs has updated the requirements for the Subclass 485 Temporary Graduate visa under the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream.

Australia announces a special visa allowing eligible international graduates to bring their family members to the country. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The pathway is designed for certain graduates who have studied at an Australian institution in a designated regional area and already hold, or previously held, an eligible Temporary Graduate visa.

Regional graduates can extend their stay

Eligible applicants may be allowed to live, work and study in Australia for an additional one to two years under the pathway.

The exact length of the extension depends on the regional location of the educational institution where the applicant completed their studies and the regional area where they currently live.

The visa is particularly relevant to former international students who have held a Temporary Graduate visa under the Post-Higher Education Work or Post-Study Work stream.

Australia lists visa categories for graduates and family members

The Temporary Graduate visa pathway includes different categories and streams, including:

Post-Higher Education Work stream

Post-Study Work stream

Second Post-Higher Education Work stream

Replacement stream

The Second Post-Higher Education Work stream is the pathway that provides eligible regional graduates with an opportunity to extend their stay.

Key requirements for applicants

Applicants must meet several conditions before they can qualify for the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream.

These include:

Age: Applicants must generally be 35 years or younger when they apply, although limited exceptions may apply.

Applicants must generally be 35 years or younger when they apply, although limited exceptions may apply. Location: Applicants must be physically in Austral ia when they lodge their application.

Applicants must be physically in Austral when they lodge their application. Previous visa: Applicants must have previously held a Temporary Graduate visa as the primary holder under the Post-Higher Education Work or Post-Study Work stream.

Applicants must have previously held a Temporary Graduate visa as the primary holder under the Post-Higher Education Work or Post-Study Work stream. Regional study: Applicants must have graduated from an Australian educational institution located in a designated regional area.

Applicants must have graduated from an Australian educational institution located in a designated regional area. Regional residence: The applicant's current regional location also forms part of the eligibility requirements.

Family members can join eligible graduates

One of the key features of the pathway is that successful applicants can include eligible family members in their visa application.

This means qualifying dependants can accompany the graduate and remain in Australia for the duration of the extended visa grant.

Australia outlines visa application fee

The base application charge for the visa starts at AUD 2,265 (GH₵18,252.55), although the total amount payable can vary depending on an applicant's circumstances.

The Department of Home Affairs also provides a reduced application fee for eligible citizens of Timor-Leste and Pacific Island nations who provide the required documentation.

Applicants can use Australia's official Visa Pricing Estimator to determine the likely cost of their application.

Additional expenses, including health examinations and other administrative costs, may apply separately.

Australia announces parent visa 2026

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had outlined strict requirements for foreign parents seeking permanent residency through the Parent visa pathway.

The rules covered several important areas that applicants and their sponsors had to satisfy before approval.

A separate arrangement also existed for certain long-term resident retirees seeking to reunite with their families in Australia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh