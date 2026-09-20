Ephraim Cudjoe sat his BECE this year with a singular ambition: to attend PRESEC Legon and one day compete in the NSMQ

Despite scoring aggregate 12 and receiving placement at Christian Methodist School in Kasoa, Ephraim refused to abandon his childhood dream

The determined student has now officially enrolled at PRESEC Legon and put on the school's uniform for the first time

A Ghanaian student known as Ephraim Cudjoe has fulfilled a long-held ambition by enrolling at Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) Legon, after an initial BECE placement threatened to put his dream out of reach.

Ephraim Cudjoe gains admission to PRESEC-Legon after viral video on Facebook. Photo credit: @eugenelens.

Source: Instagram

Ephraim sat this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with a clear goal in mind: to gain entry into PRESEC Legon and, in time, represent the school at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). He achieved an aggregate 12, a score that would ordinarily be considered competitive, yet his placement directed him to Christian Methodist School in Kasoa as a day student rather than to the institution he had set his heart on.

Ephraim Cudjoe's Road to PRESEC-Legon

Rather than accept that outcome, Ephraim pursued his dream through other means. The specifics of how he secured his transfer were not disclosed, but the effort ultimately bore fruit: he has now taken up a place at PRESEC Legon and has been photographed wearing the school's uniform for the first time since beginning his secondary education.

The image, which circulated on social media, shows Ephraim in his PRESEC shirt, marking the start of what he describes as a journey he had prayed for since childhood.

The beautiful entrance of PRESEC-Legon in Accra. Photo credit: @preseclegon.

Source: Original

Ephraim Cudjoe: A Dream Deferred, not Denied

His story has resonated with many Ghanaians, touching on a familiar tension in the country's secondary school placement system, where a student's BECE score does not always guarantee a place in their preferred institution. For Ephraim, the placement at Kasoa was not the end of the road but rather a detour.

Sephardim Ephraim joins other freshers at PRESEC-legon. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Those who shared news of his enrolment noted that his experience serves as a reminder that ambition, pursued with determination, can still find its destination even when the initial path closes. Ephraim's sights remain firmly on the NSMQ, one of Ghana's most prestigious inter-school academic competitions, which PRESEC Legon has a storied history of winning.

His first day at PRESEC Legon marks the beginning of a chapter he has long imagined. Whether he goes on to achieve his NSMQ ambitions remains to be seen, but for now, the school gates are open.

The Instagram video is below:

Ofori Sarpong House at PRESEC-Legon welcomes freshers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the pioneer students who moved into Ofori Sarpong House at PRESEC-Legon.

The newly commissioned facility is a 600-bed dormitory donated by businessman Dr Ofori Sarpong.

The move marked the first time students occupied the two-storey residence, which was designed around a courtyard and officially welcomed its pioneer batch on September 19, 2026.

The donation significantly expands accommodation at one of Ghana’s most prominent secondary schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh