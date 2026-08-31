Australia has outlined strict requirements for foreign parents seeking permanent residency through the Parent visa pathway

The rules cover several important areas that applicants and their sponsors must satisfy before approval

A separate arrangement also exists for certain long-term resident retirees seeking to reunite with their families in Australia

Australia has outlined strict requirements that foreign parents of Australian permanent residents and citizens must meet to qualify for permanent residency under the Parent visa (subclass 103).

The Department of Home Affairs has published the criteria for applicants seeking to enter Australia through the standard Parent visa pathway.

Australia announces 9 conditions foreign parents of permanent residents must meet to get visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The requirements cover sponsorship, family ties, financial support, health, character and previous immigration history.

Six key conditions foreign parents must meet

To qualify for the standard subclass 103 visa, applicants must satisfy several important requirements, including:

Eligible sponsorship: Applicants must have an approved sponsor, usually an adult child who is an Australian citizen, permanent resident or eligible New Zealand citizen. In some cases, an eligible relative or community organisation can sponsor an applicant if the sponsoring child is under 18.

Applicants must have an approved sponsor, usually an adult child who is an Australian citizen, permanent resident or eligible New Zealand citizen. In some cases, an eligible relative or community organisation can sponsor an applicant if the sponsoring child is under 18. Balance of family test: Applicants must show that at least half of their children and stepchildren live in Australia as eligible residents, or that more of their children live in Australia than in any other single country.

Applicants must show that at least half of their children and stepchildren live in Australia as eligible residents, or that more of their children live in Australia than in any other single country. Assurance of Support: Applicants must have an Assurance of Support to demonstrate that they will not need to rely on certain government benefits after arriving in Australia. The assurance can be provided by an individual, group or organisation.

Applicants must have an Assurance of Support to demonstrate that they will not need to rely on certain government benefits after arriving in Australia. The assurance can be provided by an individual, group or organisation. Health requirements: Applicants and any dependent family members included in the application must meet Australia's health requirements.

Applicants and any dependent family members included in the application must meet Australia's health requirements. Character requirements: Applicants must satisfy the Australian Government's character requirements, which may include police and other background checks.

Applicants must satisfy the Australian Government's character requirements, which may include police and other background checks. Government debts and values statement: Applicants must have paid any outstanding debts owed to the Australian Government or arranged an acceptable repayment plan. Those aged 18 or over must also sign the Australian Values Statement.

In addition, Australia's Department of Home Affairs can refuse an application if granting the visa would not be in the best interests of an applicant under 18.

Previous visa cancellations or refusals can also affect how an application is assessed.

Special pathway available to certain retirees

Australia also has a separate pathway for some long-term resident retirees seeking a Parent visa.

The pathway is available to people who held, or had previously held, an Investor Retirement visa (subclass 405) or Retirement visa (subclass 410) on 8 May 2018.

To qualify, they must not have held another substantive visa between that date and the time they apply for the Parent visa.

Eligible retirees must also be physically present in Australia when they lodge their application.

Unlike applicants under the standard pathway, qualifying retirees are exempt from the balance of family test, sponsorship requirement and Assurance of Support.

However, they remain responsible for their own medical expenses while their application is being processed and must maintain adequate health insurance during the assessment period.

Australia announces study duration for work visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had introduced an important eligibility requirement for international graduates seeking a post-study work visa.

The rule could have affected students whose studies included extended periods outside the country.

The requirement was an important consideration for international students preparing to apply for the Temporary Graduate visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh