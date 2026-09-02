Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirmed the Hong Kong-specific permanent residency stream stopped accepting new applications on August 31, 2026

The programme attracted over 30,315 applications covering approximately 48,560 individuals since its launch in 2021

Hong Kong nationals with pending applications can still obtain open work permits and remain in Canada legally until May 2029

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Canada has officially closed its dedicated permanent residency programme for Hong Kong citizens, ending a pathway that had been open since 2021.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that the special stream stopped accepting new submissions on August 31, 2026.

Canada suspends its permanent residence pathway for citizens of one country until 2029. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The closure was not unexpected, officials noted it aligned with operational timelines set when the programme was first introduced to assist Hong Kong residents with recent Canadian work or study experience.

Strong uptake over five years

The programme attracted considerable interest during its lifespan. Government records show that by June 30, 2026, roughly 30,315 applications had been received, covering an estimated 48,560 individuals in total.

Of those, more than 8,600 applications, accounting for 13,485 people, were formally approved.

Around 13,370 individuals went on to obtain full permanent residency status in Canada before the programme wound down.

The IRCC confirmed that every application submitted on or before the 31 August deadline will still be processed to completion.

What happens to pending applicants

Hong Kong nationals whose applications are still being reviewed are not left without options.

A policy that took effect on May 27, 2024 allows people awaiting a permanent residency decision to apply for open work permits, giving them the legal right to live and work anywhere in Canada.

This provision remains in place until May 2029, ensuring that applicants are not forced to leave the country while their files move through the system.

Canadian officials underscored that although the application window has now closed, the programme was designed from the outset to uphold human rights and civil freedoms, values that the government says continue to shape its broader approach to immigration policy concerning Hong Kong nationals

.Canada lists 25 work permit exemptions

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had published guidance listing 25 categories of foreign nationals who could be exempt from obtaining a work permit.

The categories spanned six broad areas, including academics, business visitors, military personnel, athletes, students, and religious leaders.

Canada noted that even work-permit-exempt workers could still require a visitor visa or electronic travel authorisation before entering the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh