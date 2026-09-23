The family of the late Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi broke their silence on occultism allegations levelled against him

A family representative spoke publicly at a press conference in Ghana on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The response came just days after the prophet's burial, with the family pushing back against claims circulating on social media

The family of the late Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi has publicly addressed accusations of occultism directed at him, speaking out for the first time since his burial in Ghana.

Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi's family responds to occultism allegations days after his burial. Photo source: Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, Gossips24 Avenue

Source: Facebook

Prophet Osei Kofi passed away in the early hours of Friday, February 13, 2026, with the cause of his death yet to be publicly disclosed.

The prominent Ghanaian pastor was buried at the Central Band, Police Depot, Tesano, Accra, on Saturday, 19 September 2026.

Hours after his burial, allegations of the late Prophet Osei Kofi being a member of a secret society or occult group surfaced on social media.

As a result, the deceased's family held a press conference on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, to confront the allegations head-on.

Prophet Elisha's family denies occultism allegations

During his address, the late prophet's family head, Nana Kwadwo Danso, forcefully rejected any suggestion that the late prophet was involved in occult practices, insisting that such claims were unfounded.

He distanced the deceased from any fraternal orders, civil society groups, or organisations that critics had attempted to link him to, stating clearly that Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi was not affiliated with the groups being cited in the allegations.

The speaker responded directly to a wave of social media commentary that had followed the prophet's passing, dismissing the claims as a misunderstanding of who the man truly was.

He said:

"Our grandchild (Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi) was not a member of an occultic group, fraternity or any secret society. He came to this earth to serve God in truth. When he was little, everything he did showed he was going to be a man of God."

The family head also denied allegations that a ritual was performed before Prophet Osei's burial and threatened to take legal action against any individual or organisation that would peddle false claims about the late preacher.

The TikTok videos of Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi's family's response to the occultism allegations are below:

Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi's final moments emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's alleged final moments and suspected cause of death.

A family friend claimed the founder of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship complained of chest pains before being rushed to hospital.

The preacher’s reported death on February 13, 2026, sparked widespread grief and renewed discussions about hypertension and cardiac health.

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Source: YEN.com.gh