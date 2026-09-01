Canada's immigration authority IRCC, announced updated cost-of-living requirements for international study permit applicants on September 1, 2026

The new criteria require applicants to demonstrate they can cover tuition, living expenses and travel costs without relying on employment in Canada

Students applying for programmes longer than one year must also outline how they intend to fund the full duration of their studies

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has introduced updated financial requirements for international students, with the new cost-of-living criteria taking effect on 1 September 2026.

The changes affect all study permit applicants and are designed to ensure that students arriving in Canada have sufficient funds to cover essential living costs, including rent, groceries and other day-to-day expenses throughout their academic programmes.

IRCC updates financial requirements for international study permit applicants, ensuring they can cover tuition, living costs, and travel without employment. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the new requirements cover

Under the revised criteria, applicants must demonstrate that they can meet three core financial obligations without depending on employment income in Canada: tuition fees for their chosen course or programme, living costs for themselves and any accompanying family members, and return transportation between their home country and Canada.

Applicants are required to submit documentary evidence confirming they have the necessary funds available. For the first year of study, proof of immediate financial capacity is mandatory.

For programmes lasting beyond one year, applicants must additionally explain how they intend to finance the remainder of their studies. Acceptable evidence in this regard includes documentation showing a scholarship spanning the full duration of the programme or proof that parents are in stable employment.

IRCC confirmed the changes in a post on its official Facebook page, noting that it would assess both the amount of funds available to an applicant and their source, verifying that sufficient resources remain accessible throughout the full period of study.

Broader context for the policy shift

The updated requirements reflect Canada's ongoing effort to manage the volume and preparedness of international students entering the country.

Concerns about student welfare, housing pressures in major Canadian cities, and the financial vulnerability of some international students have all featured in policy discussions in recent years.

By tightening the financial threshold at the application stage, IRCC aims to reduce the likelihood of students arriving without adequate resources to sustain themselves, which has previously led to cases of financial hardship among the international student population.

Canada announces study permit fees for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced the fees and processing details for international students who need to extend their study permits.

According to IRCC, a study permit extension costs $150, whereas students whose permits have already expired face a higher combined charge of $396.25.

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Source: YEN.com.gh