Carlos Queiroz has vowed to approach the 2027 AFCON qualifying opener against Côte d'Ivoire with a winning mentality

The Black Stars travel to the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on September 24 without key players, including captain Jordan Ayew

Ghana have failed to win four of their last five matches, while Côte d'Ivoire have scored in four of their last five games

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Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has declared that qualification is the only prize that matters as the Black Stars prepare to face Côte d'Ivoire in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on Thursday, September 24.

The match takes place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, and it arrives at a challenging moment for Ghana.

The Black Stars have managed just one win from their last five outings, while the hosts have found the net in four of their most recent five matches, according to Flashscore.

Carlos Queiroz sends a defiant message ahead of Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire. Photos by Molly Darlington and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz sets out Ghana's qualifying goal

Despite the contrasting form, Queiroz made clear that his squad's purpose in Bouaké is straightforward.

"We are here to play to win one specific competition, and all national teams in this moment have one specific competition called qualification. That's the first cup that you have to win," he said, as quoted by 3news.

He also placed the match firmly within a broader mission, adding:

"And this game it is just one step on our journey to that dream. So our goals are clear. There is no doubt about that."

The Portuguese coach described the contest as one between two elite African sides, saying:

"We are here to play a good match against a great team, great players, and good coaches. And I'm sure that both teams want to win. I expect and I hope that we will be the team with more inspiration to get the right result tomorrow."

Ghana without several key players

Queiroz will be forced to field a depleted squad in Bouaké.

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew are all unavailable for the tie, and Thomas Partey is among a number of further absentees due to injury concerns.

The absences represent a significant blow given the calibre of players involved, though Queiroz insisted the missing names would not alter what Ghana are setting out to achieve.

The head-to-head record between the two sides adds another layer of intrigue to the fixture.

Their last five senior encounters produced three Ghana victories and two draws, though the most recent of those meetings ended 0-0 in 2021.

The 2015 AFCON final was also goalless after 120 minutes, with Côte d'Ivoire claiming the title on penalties.

Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign begins with this fixture as the Black Stars look to secure a place at the continental showpiece following their exit at the group stage of the 2023 edition in Côte d'Ivoire.

Renard calls Ghana clash a showdown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hervé Renard had described Côte d’Ivoire’s Group C clash with Ghana as a major African football showdown.

The Elephants coach, who guided his side to AFCON glory in 2015, said the match would leave little room for mistakes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh