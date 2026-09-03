Nigerian actress and comedian Real Warri Pikin gifted a close friend a brand new SUV in a heartfelt surprise on September 2, 2026

Real Warri Pikin shared that her friend used to share her monthly salary with her during her difficult years, inspiring the gesture

The emotional moment was captured on video and went viral, drawing reactions from fans and celebrities including Ice Prince

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Nigerian actress and comedian Real Warri Pikin left her loyal friend in tears after presenting her with a brand new SUV in a surprise that quickly captured the hearts of thousands online.

Actress Real Warri Pikin surprises her loyal friend with a brand new SUV, showcasing their deep bond. The emotional moment gained widespread fame online. Image credit: Real Warri Pikin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The comedian shared the moment on Instagram on September 2, 2026, explaining the deep bond behind the generous gesture.

According to Real Warri Pikin, her friend had stood firmly by her side during some of the toughest periods of her life, going as far as splitting her monthly salary with her when times were particularly hard.

"I am so happy that I am actually doing this," Real Warri Pikin wrote, expressing just how much the moment meant to her.

The surprise that left her friend speechless

The actress arranged the occasion under the guise of asking her friend to help promote an upcoming show, keeping the true purpose of the gathering completely hidden.

When the moment arrived, the unsuspecting woman was handed a car key instead, and her reaction, captured on video, was one of pure disbelief and emotion.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing admiration for both the giver and the recipient.

The Instagram video below shows the emotional moment Real Warri Pikin surprised her longtime friend with the sleek car.

Reactions to Real Warri Pikin's heartfelt gesture

The video resonated deeply with viewers, prompting an outpouring of warmth and praise in the comments section.

@iceprincezamani said:

"❤️❤️❤️."

@alex_unusual wrote:

"This is so beautiful. God preserve and protect this friendship. Amen."

@umycutie commented:

"This is so sweet❤️ God bless you, Area momma 🙏🙏🙏."

@becca_okocha added:

"This is so beautiful, God bless you. 🙏🏽."

@djlambo_ reacted:

"Awwwwwhhhhhhh this is amazing!! Well done!!!!! ❤️."

@georginaibeh wrote:

"Be a good friend to your good friends 📌. Thank you 🙏 . You are a rare gem 💎."

Obi Cubana presents Pastor Jerry Eze with a $380,000 mansion on his birthday. Photo credit: @obicubana.

Source: Instagram

Cubana gifts Pastor Jerry Eze $380,000 mansion

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian businessman and socialite Obi Cubana made headlines after gifting popular pastor Jerry Eze a mansion as his birthday present.

The socialite made the official announcement in a viral post on the X platform, which has sparked conversations online.

Sharing an emotional message to mark the occasion, Obi Cubana described Pastor Jerry Eze as one of his "most amazing brothers", praising him as both a man of God and a close friend whose prayers have consistently covered him and his family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh