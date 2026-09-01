Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown shared a hilarious video of his mother, Artist Maame, counting money in bed at midnight after his wedding

In the clip, Artist Maame explained that she felt she had not made any profit from the wedding of his son, which happened over the weekend

The video comes just days after Artist Maame became the talk of social media for her striking outfit and emotional moments at the ceremony

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Ghanaian music executive Ogidi Brown has shared a hilarious video of his mother, Artist Maame, counting money in bed at midnight, days after his lavish wedding in Italy.

Ogidi Brown shares a hilarious video of his mother, Artist Maame, counting money at midnight after his wedding. Image credit: Ogidi Brown.

Source: Instagram

Artist Maame had already become one of the most talked-about figures from the wedding before this latest video surfaced.

She turned heads at the ceremony in a striking kente outfit topped with a giant feathered fascinator, a look many said stole attention away from the bride.

Ogidi Brown's mom was also seen breaking down in tears when the bride, Jessica, made her entrance, a moment that resonated with many after an old interview resurfaced in which she spoke about her hope of one day seeing her wheelchair-bound son get married.

Her presence throughout the celebrations, from her outfit to her emotional reactions, kept her firmly in the spotlight alongside her son and his new wife.

Artist Maame's midnight money count

That spotlight followed her into the quiet hours after the celebrations, after Ogidi Brown shared a video of his mother sitting on a bed counting money late at night.

In the clip, the person filming asked why she was still awake so deep into the midnight hours, to which Artist Maame explained that she felt she had lost out on any profits from the wedding.

Sharing the video, Ogidi Brown captioned it:

"Amanfo abɔka ooo🤣🤣🤣🤣 this was the night after the wedding."

The Instagram video is below.

Reactions to Artist Maame's video

The video of Artist Maame counting her midnight earnings had many Ghanaians in stitches, with several joking about her expectations from the wedding.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

kanzogh_arrt wrote:

"Momi want to gain big from Ogidi wedding owww."

flawlesstastebake asked:

"What did she sell at the wedding please?"

annybeautyplus commented:

"Wedding budget went wrong."

asherqueen_jamesversion indicated:

"Y'abɔka agu, in the voice of Hon Kennedy Agyapong."

akua_owusuaah_manu added:

"Monkye Ogidi Brown 3ne ne wife, coz Artist Maame abɔka."

jn_owusuaa wrote:

"Wedding no de3, Ogidi and wife should get ready na anhw3, Mama b3san ama mo ay3 no fofor) oooo."

Emotional throwback of Artist Maame's wish

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, a 2025 interview featuring Artist Maame resurfaced after the wedding, in which she had opened up to TV host Delay about her hope of one day seeing her son get married and start a family of his own, despite the challenges he faced as a wheelchair user.

The resurfaced clip took on new meaning after the wedding footage emerged, with many describing it as a prayer that had finally been answered, and celebrating just how far Ogidi Brown had come.

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Source: YEN.com.gh