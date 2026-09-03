Ghanaian musician Eazzy shared a fresh video of her son, Space Frimpong, giving fans a new look at how much he resembles his father, rapper Medikal

In the clip, Eazzy was seen trying to get the toddler to say "mama", but he kept saying "dada" instead, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions

The video was shared on a dedicated Instagram account created to share regular updates on the young child

Ghanaian musician Eazzy shared a new video of her son, Space Frimpong, giving fans a fresh look at how much he resembles his father, rapper Medikal.

Eazzy shares a fresh video of her son, Space Frimpong, and fans gush over his resemblance to Medikal. Image credit: Medikal/Space Frimpong.

Source: Instagram

Space Frimpong is Eazzy and Medikal's first child together, born on October 17, 2025, and Medikal's second child overall, alongside his daughter, Island Frimpong, whom he shares with ex-wife Fella Makafui.

His birth was widely celebrated within Ghana's entertainment circle, with Medikal openly expressing his joy about fatherhood in the months that followed.

Since then, the couple have occasionally shared glimpses of their son on social media, with fans consistently pointing out how closely he takes after his father.

Fresh video shows Space's resemblance to Medikal

That ongoing fascination with Space's looks was reignited after a new video, shared on September 2, 2026, gave fans their latest glimpse of the toddler.

The clip was posted on a dedicated Instagram account created specifically to share regular updates on the young child.

In the video, Eazzy was seen playfully interacting with Space, repeatedly trying to get him to say "mama." Despite her efforts, the toddler kept saying "dada" instead, a moment that quickly turned into one of the more hilarious highlights of the clip.

The Instagram video is below.

Reactions to Space's video with Eazzy

The video sparked a wave of admiration and laughter online, with many fans commenting on Space's striking resemblance to his father.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

bonita__100s wrote:

"Daddy's photocopy. Such a handsome boy."

outlaw.ii said:

"Capo, this one dier, ebi like you do Ctrl+V."

official__honeydew commented:

"I can't stop watching."

eugene_bm3 added:

"Chairman, you have won in this life."

Eazzy's first face reveal of Space Frimpong

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Eazzy officially showed the face of her son Space for the first time after sharing a rare post on her Snapchat story in February 2026.

The unexpected glimpse of the baby quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the couple and admiring how adorable he looked.

At the time, many fans were already pointing out the striking resemblance between baby Space and his father, a theme that has continued to follow him in nearly every public appearance since.

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Source: YEN.com.gh