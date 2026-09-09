Germany Names 12 Countries Whose Citizens Can Work Without Qualification Proof

Germany has introduced a special employment route that could make it easier for citizens of selected countries to enter its labour market

The arrangement removes a key requirement that many foreign workers usually have to meet when seeking employment

Only a limited group of countries benefits from the exemption, with the full list revealed in the report

Germany has confirmed a special employment arrangement that allows citizens of 12 countries to take up work without providing formal proof of their academic or professional qualifications.

The provision gives citizens of the designated countries a streamlined route into the German labour market under Section 26 (1) of Germany's Ordinance on the Employment of Foreigners.

Germany names 12 countries whose citizens can work without providing their qualification proofs. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

12 countries with special employment privileges

According to official information from the German government, citizens of the selected countries can qualify for employment in Germany regardless of their qualifications or the location of their employer.

The 12 countries are:

Andorra

Australia

Canada

Israel

Japan

Monaco

New Zealand

San Marino

South Korea

The United Kingdom

Northern Ireland

The United States of America

No proof of qualification required

The German government's guidance states that applicants from these countries do not need to provide proof of their qualifications when applying for a residence title to take up employment.

This means eligible applicants can avoid the qualification recognition procedures that may apply to workers from other countries.

They are not required to have their academic certificates, trade qualifications or professional credentials formally recognised before applying for a residence title for employment.

Approval is still required

Although citizens of the designated countries benefit from the qualification exemption, they are not automatically allowed to start working in Germany without further approval.

The planned employment must still meet the relevant requirements, including approval from Germany's Federal Employment Agency where required.

The arrangement forms part of Germany's wider immigration framework and provides eligible nationals with a comparatively simpler route to the German labour market.

Germany lists 6 things visa-free foreigners cannot do

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Germany had issued a fresh reminder to travellers from visa-free countries about restrictions that applied once they entered the country.

The rules could have had significant implications for visitors who planned to stay longer or pursue opportunities while in Germany.

Foreigners planning extended stays or other activities could have needed to meet additional immigration requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh