Germany has issued a fresh reminder to travellers from visa-free countries about restrictions that apply once they enter the country

The rules could have significant implications for visitors who plan to stay longer or pursue opportunities while in Germany

Foreigners planning extended stays or other activities may need to meet additional immigration requirements

Germany has reminded travellers from visa-exempt countries about two important restrictions they must observe after entering the country without a visa.

Although eligible passport holders can travel to Germany without obtaining a short-stay visa in advance, their visa-free status comes with strict conditions.

Germany lists 2 things foreigners from visa-free countries cannot do after arrival. Photo credit: picture alliance/Getty Images.

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Visitors who fail to comply with the rules could face immigration problems, particularly if they overstay or engage in unauthorised work.

Visitors cannot stay beyond 90 days

One of the key restrictions is the limit on how long visa-exempt travellers can remain in Germany.

Travellers can generally stay for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period without a visa.

The 180-day period operates on a rolling basis, meaning travellers cannot simply leave Germany for a short period and return to restart their 90-day allowance.

The rule applies across the Schengen Area, so time spent in other Schengen countries can also count towards the permitted 90 days.

Travellers are therefore advised to keep track of their time in the Schengen Area to avoid overstaying their authorised period.

Visitors cannot work in Germany

The second major restriction concerns employment.

Visa-exempt visitors are generally not permitted to take up gainful employment during their short stay in Germany.

This means that having several days remaining under the 90-day allowance does not give a visitor the right to accept a job or undertake paid work.

Anyone planning to work in Germany must obtain the appropriate authorisation, such as a visa or residence permit, before engaging in employment.

Longer stays require the right permission

Foreign nationals who intend to remain in Germany for more than the permitted short-stay period, or who want to work legally, must meet the relevant immigration requirements and obtain the appropriate visa or residence permit.

However, Germany has bilateral agreements with certain countries that may provide specific exceptions or different conditions.

Travellers should therefore check the requirements that apply to their nationality with the relevant German embassy or consulate before making travel plans.

Germany names 31 visa-free countries for workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Germany had confirmed a major immigration advantage for citizens of a select group of countries seeking to live and work there.

The arrangement allowed eligible nationals to bypass some of the usual procedures faced by foreign workers.

However, citizens from countries outside the group, including many African nations, still faced separate immigration requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh