78-Year-Old Man in Juba Calls for Help After Wife Delivers Triplets

Kuot Kiir Deng and his wife Nyanut Anyar welcomed triplets at Juba Teaching Hospital, South Sudan, on September 3, 2026

The 78-year-old father said the family is struggling to meet the newborns' daily needs, including milk, diapers and medical care

The birth was recorded as the 20th case of triplets in South Sudan since the beginning of the year, drawing widespread reactions online

A 78-year-old father from Juba, South Sudan, is appealing to the public for support after his wife delivered triplets, placing an immediate financial burden on the young family.

A 78-year-old Juba father seeks support after his wife gives birth to triplets. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kuot Kiir Deng and his wife, Nyanut Anyar, welcomed three newborns at Juba Teaching Hospital on 3 September 2026.

The delivery, according to a Tuko, September 11, 2026 report, was documented as the 20th recorded case of triplets in South Sudan since the start of the year.

Family struggles to meet triplets' daily needs

With three infants now requiring round-the-clock care, the couple says they are under considerable strain.

Necessities including infant formula, nappies, clothing and medical attention have stretched the family's resources thin.

Kuot has reached out to friends, relatives and well-wishers, asking for any form of assistance they are able to offer. The family stated that all kinds of support are welcome, from prayers and personal visits to material contributions.

Reactions to triplets born to 78-year-old man

News of the triplets spread quickly online, with many people weighing in on the circumstances surrounding the birth.

Atom Johnson wrote:

"According to some cultures, an old man marries a young girl, and the work is fulfilled by his elder son or any grown-up son, and he takes ownership of the child or children and also gives them his name as his own children even when they are for his son. If he is from the tribe, then it's clear."

Patrick Anguzu said:

"I still wonder, what exactly are these people eating that makes their women keep producing till the late 50's, but for the men, it's normal; even if he's 200+, he can still work perfectly."

Bol Wiik Awan offered a biblical perspective:

"What is the miracle in 70 years now? Even Abraham begot Isaac when he was 99 years old, and his wife was 75."

Chuol Gatdin Wichluoth added a personal note:

"This can't surprise me because my dad is 79 years old and his 28-year-old is pregnant with the fourth baby."

Football legend Lionel Messi's father Jorge dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jorge Messi, the father and long-time agent of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, died at the age of 68.

He passed away at approximately 10pm on Friday, August 7, at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina, where he had been receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Newell's Old Boys, the Argentine club where both Jorge and Lionel have deep roots, confirmed the news in an official statement, describing him as "the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigour, and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini."

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Source: YEN.com.gh