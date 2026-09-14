Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley released a joint Instagram statement on Monday, September 14, 2026, confirming the end of their four-year relationship

The popular Kenyan content creators announced that they had already been separated for three months before going public with the news

The split comes weeks after Wambo Ashley publicly dismissed rumours that the couple had broken up

Kenyan content creators Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley have confirmed their split, releasing a joint statement on Instagram on Monday, September 14, 2026, that brought an end to months of swirling speculation about the state of their relationship.

Content creators Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley announce breakup after four years and three children together. Photo source: @nicholaskioko

Source: Instagram

The couple, who built a large following documenting their life together, shared that they had actually gone their separate ways three months before making the announcement public.

In the post, the famous content creators said they took that time to process and come to terms with the decision before sharing it with their audience.

"After four years together, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways," the joint statement read.

"We are choosing peace, respect and a new chapter. We kindly ask for privacy, understanding and grace as we navigate this journey."

Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley's relationship

The celebrity couple share three children together, including twin boys Roman and Rommy, born in 2023, and a daughter, Rowena, born in 2026, and both stressed their continued commitment to co-parenting despite the separation.

The tone of the announcement was notably calm and considered, with neither party attributing blame or offering specific reasons for the split.

What makes the timing particularly striking is that Wambo Ashley had publicly played down breakup rumours as recently as August 2026, just weeks before the couple confirmed what had apparently already taken place behind closed doors.

The Instagram post of Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley announcing their breakup is below:

Fans react to couple's breakup announcement

The post drew an outpouring of responses from followers and fellow creators, with many expressing both sadness and support.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@directorritchie wrote:

"May the Lord give you peace and strength. 🙏🏽 It's not easy to separate, especially when kids are involved. May God guide both hearts and give you the wisdom to choose what's best for everyone. ❤️"

@2mbili said:

"As a professor of comedy for almost 15 years, I know jokes and this isn't one of them!! I wish you well, my People!! May the angels of peaceful co-parenting be with you!!"

@_lizahnjeri commented:

"This one we have refused. Look for each other and get back to each other very quickly. 😢"

Yada Awakening's wife ends their 8-year marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Divine Queen Yada’s decision to end her eight-year marriage to relationship coach Yada Awakening.

She shared emotional details online, including allegations of physical assault that remained unverified.

The development reignited conversations about domestic violence, particularly after social media users recalled similar claims reportedly linked to Yada Awakening’s former marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh