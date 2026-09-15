A brilliant 12-year-old boy named Prince Daniel has gained admission to the University of Education, Winneba, drawing widespread attention online

Prince Daniel has taken the youngest-student title from his older brother, who reportedly entered the same university at the age of 13

His impressive examination results also surfaced as excited lecturers applauded and celebrated him in the presence of his proud father

A brilliant 12-year-old Ghanaian boy, identified as Prince Daniel, has become an online sensation after gaining admission to the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Young genius enters UEW at 12 as his impressive WASSCE results trend. Image credit: Sylvanus Lhordsy Sakpaku, Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya SHS, Pharouk Wahabu

Source: Facebook

Prince Daniel’s admission has impressed many people because of his young age. While most children of his age are still in junior high school, he is preparing to begin his studies at the university.

A video circulating online showed the young student seated with his older brother and father during a meeting with some lecturers at the university.

Lecturers celebrated Prince Daniel

The lecturers could not hide their surprise and excitement after learning about Prince Daniel’s age and academic journey.

They were seen smiling, applauding and cheering him on as he sat quietly beside his father. The heartwarming reception also left his father beaming with pride over his son’s remarkable achievement.

Prince Daniel’s admission has reportedly made him the youngest student at the university, taking the title previously held by his older brother.

His brother was said to have entered the University of Education, Winneba, at the age of 13. Prince Daniel has now followed the same path a year younger, adding another impressive chapter to the family’s academic story.

Prince Daniel’s results trend

A copy of the 12-year-old boy’s examination results has also surfaced and attracted attention on social media.

The results showed that he obtained strong grades in subjects including English Language, Core Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Art and Graphic Design. He scored two A1 grades, three B3s, one C4 and two C6s.

Watch the X video below:

Many social media users praised Prince Daniel’s intelligence and the guidance he had received from his family. Others, however, raised concerns about whether someone so young would be emotionally prepared for university life.

Despite the mixed reactions, Prince Daniel’s admission remains an extraordinary achievement. His story has inspired many people and highlighted what young students can accomplish with talent, discipline and strong parental support.

Ablakwa rewarded PRESEC NSMQ champions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa pledged to donate a dedicated bus to his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC-Legon.

The bus will be reserved for the school’s National Science and Maths Quiz team to support the movement of contestants and coordinators during preparations and competitions.

Ablakwa announced the donation while responding to a request from the school following its historic victory in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

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Source: YEN.com.gh