Canada published the full list of 36 countries and territories eligible for its International Experience Canada youth mobility programme

The IEC allows young people from eligible nations to live, work, and travel in Canada beyond standard tourism or student visas

No African country appears on the list, leaving young people from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa without access to this pathway

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Canada has released the complete list of 36 countries and territories whose young citizens can apply for the International Experience Canada (IEC) programme, a mobility initiative that allows eligible youth to live, work, and travel in Canada under bilateral agreements.

Canada lists countries that qualify for its International Experience. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The IEC operates differently from standard tourist or student visas, offering participants an extended, immersive experience in Canada. Eligibility is tied strictly to existing agreements between Canada and partner nations.

Countries eligible for Canada's IEC programme

The confirmed list of 36 eligible countries and territories includes:

Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea (South Korea), San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

European nations dominate the list, with additional representation from Asia-Pacific countries and a small number of Latin American states.

Africa remains excluded from Canada's IEC list

Not a single African country appears among the eligible nations. Young people from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are unable to access the IEC pathway, leaving them to navigate alternative immigration or work permit routes if they wish to live and work in Canada.

The absence of African nations is particularly notable given the sustained demand among young Africans for legal, structured routes to work and settle abroad.

In a related development, the United Kingdom also published its 2026 Youth Mobility Scheme, listing 13 countries and territories eligible to apply alongside their annual visa quotas.

Australia received the largest allocation at 38,500 places, while some nations were assigned as few as 100 spots.

The UK scheme similarly allows eligible young people to live and work in the country for up to two years, and again, no African nation featured on the 2026 list. Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa remain excluded from that route as well.

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Source: YEN.com.gh