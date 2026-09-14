A popular East Legon socialite is reportedly among three Ghanaians arrested by NACOC in connection with a massive illicit substance smuggling case

The arrests are linked to Jos Leijdekkers, known as 'Bolle Jos', one of Europe's most wanted criminals, with French authorities seizing 167 bails of illicit white powder

Gossips24 TV's Clement Asamoah raised fresh questions about the high-profile bust on Monday, September 14, 2026, after details of the arrests emerged

A well-known East Legon socialite is reportedly among the three suspects arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for allegedly acting on behalf of Jos Leijdekkers, commonly known as "Bolle Jos", one of Europe's most wanted illicit substance smugglers.

A popular East Legon socialite is allegedly among the three suspects arrested by NACOC over alleged links to Dutch kingpin Bolle Jos. Photo source: Narcotics Control Commission, NL Times

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian blogger Clement Asamoah of Gossips24 TV shared the new development in a video shared on YouTube regarding the case.

NACOC's arrest of the 3 suspects came as part of a wider investigation centred on a staggering illicit white powder seizure.

French customs intercepted nearly 3.9 metric tonnes of coke hidden inside a container of plastic waste that had originated from Ghana on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at the port of Dunkirk.

The seized narcotics carry an estimated street value of €225 million, equivalent to approximately $261.45 million.

The shipment had been partially destined for the Belgian port of Antwerp before French authorities intervened.

Investigators from France's judicial police had already identified the criminal network suspected of orchestrating the operation before the physical seizure was made.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shipment, with NACOC confirming Ghanaian involvement in the network.

Bolle Jos and Ghana's illicit smuggling links

Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers, aka Bolle Jos, currently based in Sierra Leone and married to the West African country's president Julius Maada Bio's daughter Agnes Bio, is no minor figure.

Dutch-born and long wanted across Europe, he was previously linked to a 2020 seizure described as the equivalent of 11,000 litres of illicit white powder, one of the largest cases on record at the time.

A bounty of approximately $200,000 has reportedly been attached to information leading to his capture.

A separate shootout involving over 100 kg of illicit white powder was also reported on 2 September 2026, further underscoring the scale of operations allegedly tied to his network.

The Ghana angle on the French case follows an earlier Australia-linked bust.

In that instance, a 320 kg consignment with an Australian street value of $296 million and a US equivalent of approximately $28 million left Ghana and was intercepted by Australian authorities.

NACOC issued a press release on 24 June 2026, and director general Brigadier General Maxwell subsequently travelled to Australia in connection with the matter.

Reports from July 2026 suggested high-profile government officials were under investigation, though no formal charges in that case have been publicly confirmed.

East Legon socialite allegedly among those arrested

Speaking in the YouTube video, Clement Asamoah claimed that NACOC operatives arrested the famous East Legon socialite whose name starts with "B" (Obolo in Twi) at his plush residence for his alleged connection to Bolle Jos' operations.

He claimed that the socialite and his female associate were arrested by law enforcement, who also seized his three luxurious vehicles.

Hinting at his individual's identity, he stated that he owned his own private estate in East Legon, which had about 6 different houses in the compound along with his personal security

Clement also claimed that the arrested Ghanaian socialite's protege, who owned a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 vehicle and lived with his family at a plush residence, was also arrested for his alleged connection to the case.

The YouTube video of Clement Asamoah breaking down the full details of the arrests is below:

Reactions to East Legon socialite's alleged arrests

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Samuel-q7e wrote:

"Why are they protecting illicit substance dealers' names when they arrest them? This means these customs officers too are more corrupt."

maat8140 said:

"Biggie is a well-known man. He supports a lot of musicians."

oj_cad commented:

"We always preach we want to fight the big men, but when they are caught, we hide their names and pictures. Meanwhile, normal citizens are publicised regardless if they are guilty or not."

NACOC arrests couple for illicit substance trade

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about NACOC's arrest of Accra couple Jibreel Hardi and Abiba Fatawu over alleged illegal substance dealing.

The pair were detained after a joint NACOC and National Security operation uncovered suspected Indian hemp, Tramadol and a firearm.

The intelligence-led operation reportedly began with Hardi’s interception in Weija while he was allegedly travelling to meet a buyer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh