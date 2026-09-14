Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon forecast for Monday, September 14, 2026, covering all regions

Sunny conditions are expected across southern Ghana, while the north faces cloudy skies with brief sunny spells

GMet warned of rough sea conditions and a gradual rise in early morning and night temperatures nationwide

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, September 14, 2026, outlining varying conditions across different parts of the country.

Much of southern Ghana can expect largely sunny skies during the afternoon hours.

The GMet lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, September 14, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, as the day progresses into late afternoon, residents living within the forest belt and mountainous zones should prepare for thundery activity.

People in these areas are advised to take appropriate precautions as conditions change through the evening.

Northern and transitional zones

Further north, a different picture is emerging. The northern and transition sectors will experience predominantly cloudy conditions throughout the day, with only brief intervals of sunshine breaking through.

Temperatures during the early morning and at night are expected to rise gradually across the entire country as the week gets under way.

GMet also flagged rough conditions at sea, urging those with activities along Ghana's coastline, including fishermen and maritime workers, to exercise heightened caution.

The agency has encouraged all Ghanaians to stay safe as the forecast conditions unfold.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather alert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning forecast for Monday, September 14, 2026.

GMet had cautioned that mist and fog patches would form over coastal, forest and hilly areas during the early hours of the day.

The sea state had been described as rough, while some inland and coastal areas were expected to experience rain extending into the afternoon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh