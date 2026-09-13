President John Dramani Mahama stated that the National Cathedral project does not qualify as a national policy he is obligated to continue

Mahama drew a clear distinction between the Cathedral and other inherited projects, pointing to its origins as a personal promise by former President Akufo-Addo

The President raised concerns about the Cathedral's location and the use of taxpayer funds, while acknowledging the Christian Council's review process

President John Dramani Mahama has formally distanced his administration from the National Cathedral project initiated under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arguing that the initiative was never a state undertaking to begin with.

Speaking at a recent public event, Mahama acknowledged that his administration had upheld a general commitment to continuing programmes and projects it inherited, but maintained that the National Cathedral falls outside that obligation.

President Mahama Breaks Silence on National Cathedral Project: “It's Not a National Policy"”

Source: Getty Images

**Mahama's Position on the National Cathedral**

The President drew a firm line between the Cathedral and other government-initiated projects, describing it as a private religious vow rather than a policy decision binding on successive governments.

"I made a promise that every policy and every project that I inherit, I will continue it as long as it's in the interest of the people, and I have largely done that. Almost all the projects and policies we inherited, we have continued. The only one is the National Cathedral, but that was not a national policy. It was a personal pledge by the former President. It was a personal pledge by the former President to God. So that one, it wasn't national policy," Mahama said.

Beyond the question of its origins, Mahama expressed reservations about two additional aspects of the project: its proposed location and the funding model that relies on state resources.

**Location and Funding Remain Contentious**

Mahama argued that the site chosen for the Cathedral is already heavily congested, given its proximity to Parliament, the International Conference Centre, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the National Theatre and the Black Star Square access route.

"If you go and put this major thing there again, it will constrict that whole area," he said, explaining why the location remains a sticking point for his administration.

Despite his reservations, Mahama stopped short of opposing the idea of a national cathedral outright. He said he personally supports the concept as a Christian, provided it does not depend on public funds and that the location question is reconsidered.

The President also welcomed a review currently being undertaken by the Christian Council of Ghana, which has convened various Christian groups to reassess the future of the project. Mahama expressed no objection to that process moving forward independently of government involvement.

The National Cathedral has been a subject of sustained public debate in Ghana since its announcement, with critics questioning the appropriateness of using taxpayer money for a religious structure and the suitability of its proposed site in central Accra.

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Source: YEN.com.gh