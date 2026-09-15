The late Stephen Boateng Esq., widely known as KESSBEN, has had his one-week observance details announced, with the date, venue, and time now confirmed

The one-week observance for the late Stephen Boateng Esq. has been scheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Ridge Park in Kumasi

The observance for the late KESSBEN Media founder has been scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2026

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The family of the late Stephen Boateng Esq., popularly known as KESSBEN, has announced the details of his one-week observance, with the ceremony set to take place in Kumasi this week

The one-week observance details for Stephen Boateng, Esq., popularly known as KESSBEN, surface online. Image credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Stephen Boateng Esq's one-week ceremony details

According to a Facebook post shared by KESSBEN TV, the one-week observance for the late Stephen Boateng Esq. will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Ridge Park in Kumasi.

Attendees are expected to arrive from 12:00 PM, with the ceremony scheduled to close at 6:00 PM.

KESSBEN, as he was affectionately known, was a well-regarded personality whose passing has drawn an outpouring of grief from many across Ghana.

The one-week observance is a traditional Ghanaian mourning rite observed in the days following a person's death, offering family, friends, and the public an opportunity to come together and honour the deceased.

The Facebook post below contains the flyer with details of Stephen Boateng Esq.’s one-week observance.

KESSBEN staff mourn late founder, Stephen Boateng

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a series of photos and videos have emerged from the studios of KESSBEN FM following the death of the station's founder, Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kwabena Kesse or Kessben.

The scenes show staff members mourning their late boss, with some visibly struggling to contain their emotions as they came to terms with his passing.

Kessben was confirmed dead on August 20, 2026, after passing away in Kumasi a day earlier following a short illness. His death has since triggered an outpouring of grief from Ghana's business, media and legal communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh