New Zealand has introduced an important update for young travellers from two countries

The latest rules could allow eligible visitors to remain in the country far longer than the usual working holiday period

The extension option comes with specific conditions travellers need to know

New Zealand has revealed that citizens of two countries will be permitted to remain in the country for longer than the standard one-year period under its working holiday visa programme.

The announcement signals a meaningful shift in New Zealand's immigration policy, offering extended stays to eligible travellers who combine work with travel experiences in the country.

New Zealand names 2 countries whose citizens can stay in the country longer than 1 year on working holiday visas. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for extended working holiday stays

According to the policy update, citizens of Canada and the United Kingdom are among those who can now stay in New Zealand for up to 23 months on a working holiday visa, exceeding the standard 12-month limit that applies to most other participating nations.

This extended duration gives travellers from these two countries considerably more flexibility to explore New Zealand, build professional experience, and immerse themselves in local culture without the pressure of an early departure deadline.

New Zealand's working holiday scheme operates under bilateral agreements with dozens of countries, allowing young people, typically aged between 18 and 30 or 35 depending on nationality, to live and work in New Zealand for a defined period.

The extended terms for Canadian and British citizens reflect the depth of those particular bilateral arrangements.

What applicants should know

Those interested in taking advantage of the longer visa duration must still meet the standard eligibility requirements, which include age restrictions, proof of sufficient funds, and holding a valid passport from one of the participating countries.

New Zealand remains one of the most popular destinations for working holiday travellers globally, owing to its diverse landscapes, strong job market in sectors such as agriculture, hospitality, and tourism, and its reputation as a welcoming environment for international visitors.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult Immigration New Zealand directly for the most current requirements, application procedures, and any country-specific conditions that may apply before submitting their visa applications.

New Zealand lists countries eligible for Holiday visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand Immigration had released the full list of countries whose citizens could apply for a Working Holiday visa in 2026.

The visa allowed young people from 45 nations to live, work and study in New Zealand for up to 12 months.

No African country then had a working holiday agreement with New Zealand, leaving Nigerian citizens ineligible.

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Source: YEN.com.gh