Ghanaian preacher Dag Heward-Mills shared a personal tribute to veteran gospel musician Bernice Offei, who died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at age 63

Heward-Mills recalled knowing Bernice during their time at Achimota School in the 1970s, describing her as a personal friend from his teenage years

The preacher used the tribute to pray for Bernice Offei's children and family, drawing from Psalm 115:14-15 as they mourn her passing

Ghanaian preacher Dag Heward-Mills has paid tribute to veteran gospel musician Bernice Offei, sharing personal memories of a friendship that stretches back to their youth at Achimota School.

Dag Heward-Mills pays tribute to Bernice Offei and recalls their friendship from the '70s. Image credit: Dag Heward-Mills, Braperucci Africa

Source: Facebook

Bernice Offei died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the age of 63.

Her passing has drawn tributes from colleagues, admirers of her music, and those who knew her personally, including Heward-Mills, whose connection to the singer predates her prominence in Ghana's gospel music scene.

Heward-Mills recalls Achimota School memories

In his tribute, Dag Heward-Mills described Bernice as a personal friend from his time at Achimota School during the 1970s, noting that she was already known for her singing within the school community at that stage.

He also mentioned that she lived near his home, which deepened their acquaintance beyond the school environment.

The preacher expressed sadness at her passing, recounting how her presence formed part of his memories from his teenage years and reflecting on the fact that her involvement in music began long before she became a widely recognised gospel artist.

Heward-Mills prays for Bernice Offei's family

Beyond recounting their shared history, Heward-Mills used the tribute to offer prayers for Bernice's children and family.

He drew from Psalm 115:14-15, quoting the scripture: "The Lord shall increase you more and more, you and your children," and prayed that God would strengthen and bless the bereaved family through the difficult period ahead.

His words offered a rare glimpse into Bernice Offei's life before she rose to national prominence, reminding many that her relationship with music and faith began in her formative years.

The YouTube video of Dag-Heward Mills is below.

Bernice Offei's battles with dementia before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bernice Offei’s five-year battle with dementia before her death at age 63.

Her former manager, Kwasi Ernest, revealed that the condition contributed to her disappearance from public life and her difficulty finding her way home.

The disclosure has offered new insight into the final years of the celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh