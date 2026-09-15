UK Lists 18 Countries Whose Citizens Are Exempt From English Test for Scale-Up Worker Visa
- The UK has introduced an important update for foreigners hoping to work in the country
- A select group of nationals can benefit from an exemption that could make their visa application process easier
- The latest rules reveal the countries and territories covered by the new arrangement
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The United Kingdom has announced an important visa update for foreign nationals seeking to work in the country.
Citizens of 18 specified countries and territories may be exempt from demonstrating their English language proficiency when applying for the UK's Scale-up Worker visa.
The exemption forms part of the requirements for the visa route, which allows eligible professionals to work for fast-growing UK businesses.
UK lists 18 countries exempt from English test
The UK government has outlined the countries and territories whose citizens can benefit from the English language exemption when applying for the Scale-up Worker visa.
The full list includes:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- The Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- The British Overseas Territories
- Canada
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Jamaica
- Malta
- New Zealand
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Trinidad and Tobago
- USA
The exemption is mainly available to passport holders from English-speaking countries, including several Caribbean nations and territories.
Key requirements for the UK Scale-up Worker visa
Foreign nationals applying through the Scale-up Worker route must meet the other eligibility requirements even if they are exempt from the English language test.
Applicants must secure a job with an authorised UK sponsor that meets the requirements for the route.
The sponsoring business must also satisfy the government's criteria for a genuine, rapidly growing company before it can issue a Certificate of Sponsorship to an overseas worker.
The Scale-up Worker route is designed to enable eligible professionals to come to the UK to work for a fast-growing business.
Ghanaians and other foreigners may need English proof
Applicants who are not citizens of any of the 18 listed countries and territories will generally need to provide recognised evidence of their English language ability.
This means Ghanaian nationals seeking the Scale-up Worker visa may still be required to meet the relevant English language requirement as part of their application.
Applicants should also ensure that they meet the visa's employment, sponsorship and other eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.
UK announces salary for Expansion Worker Visa
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK had introduced an important salary requirement for foreigners hoping to take up a specialised work opportunity in Britain.
Ghanaians planning to use the route would need to meet specific financial conditions before their applications could be considered.
The latest rules also included an additional factor that could push the required earnings even higher.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.