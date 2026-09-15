The UK has introduced an important update for foreigners hoping to work in the country

A select group of nationals can benefit from an exemption that could make their visa application process easier

The latest rules reveal the countries and territories covered by the new arrangement

The United Kingdom has announced an important visa update for foreign nationals seeking to work in the country.

Citizens of 18 specified countries and territories may be exempt from demonstrating their English language proficiency when applying for the UK's Scale-up Worker visa.

UK lists 18 countries whose citizens are exempt from English Test for Scale-Up Worker Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The exemption forms part of the requirements for the visa route, which allows eligible professionals to work for fast-growing UK businesses.

UK lists 18 countries exempt from English test

The UK government has outlined the countries and territories whose citizens can benefit from the English language exemption when applying for the Scale-up Worker visa.

The full list includes:

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

The Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

The British Overseas Territories

Canada

Dominica

Grenada

Guyana

Jamaica

Malta

New Zealand

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

USA

The exemption is mainly available to passport holders from English-speaking countries, including several Caribbean nations and territories.

Key requirements for the UK Scale-up Worker visa

Foreign nationals applying through the Scale-up Worker route must meet the other eligibility requirements even if they are exempt from the English language test.

Applicants must secure a job with an authorised UK sponsor that meets the requirements for the route.

The sponsoring business must also satisfy the government's criteria for a genuine, rapidly growing company before it can issue a Certificate of Sponsorship to an overseas worker.

The Scale-up Worker route is designed to enable eligible professionals to come to the UK to work for a fast-growing business.

Ghanaians and other foreigners may need English proof

Applicants who are not citizens of any of the 18 listed countries and territories will generally need to provide recognised evidence of their English language ability.

This means Ghanaian nationals seeking the Scale-up Worker visa may still be required to meet the relevant English language requirement as part of their application.

Applicants should also ensure that they meet the visa's employment, sponsorship and other eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.

UK announces salary for Expansion Worker Visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK had introduced an important salary requirement for foreigners hoping to take up a specialised work opportunity in Britain.

Ghanaians planning to use the route would need to meet specific financial conditions before their applications could be considered.

The latest rules also included an additional factor that could push the required earnings even higher.

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Source: YEN.com.gh