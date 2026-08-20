The Kessben Group of Companies confirmed the passing of its founder and CEO, lawyer Stephen Boateng, known widely as Kessben

Boateng died on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, following a short illness, with the official statement released the following day

A book of condolence will open at his Denyame, Kumasi residence on Friday, August 21, with funeral arrangements to follow

Lawyer Stephen Boateng, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Kessben Group of Companies, has died after a brief illness in Kumasi. He was popularly known by his business alias, Kessben, or by his Akan name, Kwabena Kesse.

Kessben Group confirms the death of its founder, Stephen 'Kwabena Kesse' Boateng. Photo source: @kessbentv

Source: Facebook

The group confirmed his death in a formal press statement dated Thursday, August 20, 2026, one day after he passed away. According to the statement, Kesseben died on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, in Kumasi.

"It is with profound sorrow that the Management of Kessben Group of Companies ... announce the passing of its President/Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Lawyer Stephen Boateng (aka Kwabena Kesse / Kessben) who passed on Wednesday, 19th August, 2026 following a short period of illness in Kumasi," the statement read.

Kessben Group mourns its founder

The management described Kessben's death as a tragic loss and extended condolences to all those who knew him across various walks of life.

"The entire group mourns this tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, church, legal fraternity and wider social associates during this time of sorrow," the statement added.

The statement was issued on behalf of the full roster of businesses operating under the Kessben Group umbrella, a sprawling empire that includes Kessben Media, Kessben Travel and Tours, Fosua Hotel Limited, Kessben Driving School Limited, Kessben Shipping and Freight Forwarding Limited, Aseda Clinic Limited, Transit World Limited, Aseda Insurance Brokerage Limited and Kessben University College.

Kessben funeral arrangements and condolence book

The group said full details of both the one-week observation ceremony and the final funeral rites would be communicated to the public at a later date.

In the meantime, a book of condolence will be opened at Boateng's private residence in Denyame, Kumasi, from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2026, allowing members of the public to pay their respects formally.

The family has asked that their privacy be respected during this period of mourning, urging well-wishers to allow them space to grieve with solemnity.

See Kessben Group's statement on Kessben's passing as shared on Facebook:

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh