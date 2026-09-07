UK Lists 9 Visa Routes That Require Foreigners to Take English Language Test
- Foreign nationals planning to work, study or take up religious roles in the UK face an important language requirement under several visa routes
- The government has outlined specific rules applicants must meet before their applications can be approved
- The affected visa categories and exemptions for certain nationalities have now been revealed
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Foreign nationals hoping to work, study or serve in religious roles in the United Kingdom may need to prove their English language ability before they can qualify for certain visa routes.
The UK government has outlined nine immigration routes that require applicants to meet specific English language requirements.
Applicants must demonstrate their ability in four key areas: reading, writing, speaking and listening.
Official guidance outlines two English test levels
According to official UK government guidance, the English language requirement varies depending on the immigration route an applicant is applying under.
The government states:
"There are 2 types of test as different immigration routes require different levels of English language ability. The test you will need to take depends on what you are applying for."
This means applicants should check the specific English language level required for their chosen visa route before taking a test.
Nine UK visa routes affected
The English language requirement applies to a broad range of immigration categories covering employment, education, business and religious roles.
The nine visa routes include:
- Health and Care Worker
- High Potential Individual
- Innovator Founder
- Minister of Religion
- Scale-up Worker
- Skilled Worker
- Start-up
- Student
- Temporary Work – International Agreement
Applicants under these routes must meet the relevant English language requirement as part of their visa application.
Foreing nationals exempt from certain English requirements
The UK immigration system also contains exemptions for citizens of certain countries and territories.
Passport holders from 19 countries and territories are exempt from proving their English language ability when applying for settlement or British citizenship.
The exempt nationalities include citizens of:
- Australia
- Canada
- New Zealand
- The United States
- Jamaica
- Malta
- Several other Caribbean countries and territories
Prospective applicants should therefore check the specific requirements and exemptions that apply to their nationality and visa category before submitting an application.
UK explains earliest student visa application time
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published guidance outlining the earliest point at which students in Britain could apply for a new Student visa.
A specific application window linked to the start date of a student's new course applied to all in-country applicants.
Students also faced a firm deadline tied to the expiry date of their current visa, which determined whether they could apply from within the UK.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.