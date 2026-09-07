Foreign nationals planning to work, study or take up religious roles in the UK face an important language requirement under several visa routes

The government has outlined specific rules applicants must meet before their applications can be approved

The affected visa categories and exemptions for certain nationalities have now been revealed

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Foreign nationals hoping to work, study or serve in religious roles in the United Kingdom may need to prove their English language ability before they can qualify for certain visa routes.

The UK government has outlined nine immigration routes that require applicants to meet specific English language requirements.

UK lists 9 visa routes that require foreigners to pass its English language test. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must demonstrate their ability in four key areas: reading, writing, speaking and listening.

Official guidance outlines two English test levels

According to official UK government guidance, the English language requirement varies depending on the immigration route an applicant is applying under.

The government states:

"There are 2 types of test as different immigration routes require different levels of English language ability. The test you will need to take depends on what you are applying for."

This means applicants should check the specific English language level required for their chosen visa route before taking a test.

Nine UK visa routes affected

The English language requirement applies to a broad range of immigration categories covering employment, education, business and religious roles.

The nine visa routes include:

Health and Care Worker

High Potential Individual

Innovator Founder

Minister of Religion

Scale-up Worker

Skilled Worker

Start-up

Student

Temporary Work – International Agreement

Applicants under these routes must meet the relevant English language requirement as part of their visa application.

Foreing nationals exempt from certain English requirements

The UK immigration system also contains exemptions for citizens of certain countries and territories.

Passport holders from 19 countries and territories are exempt from proving their English language ability when applying for settlement or British citizenship.

The exempt nationalities include citizens of:

Australia

Canada

New Zealand

The United States

Jamaica

Malta

Several other Caribbean countries and territories

Prospective applicants should therefore check the specific requirements and exemptions that apply to their nationality and visa category before submitting an application.

UK explains earliest student visa application time

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published guidance outlining the earliest point at which students in Britain could apply for a new Student visa.

A specific application window linked to the start date of a student's new course applied to all in-country applicants.

Students also faced a firm deadline tied to the expiry date of their current visa, which determined whether they could apply from within the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh