UK Announces Salaries of NHS Junior Doctors in Scotland, Showing Pay by Grade

The UK government has published official NHS Scotland pay scales for junior doctors under circular PCS(DD)2024/01

Foundation Year 1 doctors earn a minimum of £34,500, with rates increasing at each stage of training

The figures represent the minimum salaries required for doctors to qualify under the UK's skilled worker visa route

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The UK government has released the official pay structure for junior doctors employed by NHS Scotland, setting out minimum salaries across the early stages of a medical career under the junior doctor contract.

The figures are drawn from NHS Pay and Conditions Circular PCS(DD)2024/01 and have been published on the UK government's national pay scales page.

NHS Scotland’s official junior doctor pay scales set minimum salaries from £34,500 for FY1 doctors. Image credit: Xavier Lorenzo, dimarik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

They apply to occupation codes 2211 (Generalist Medical Practitioners) and 2212 (Specialist Medical Practitioners), and are calculated on the basis of a standard 40-hour working week.

NHS Scotland junior doctor salaries by grade

At the entry level, Foundation Year 1 doctors earn a minimum of £34,500 per year. Progressing to Foundation Year 2 brings that figure to £42,794 annually. Doctors who move into specialty training as Specialty Registrars earn £45,504 per year.

All rates listed represent the minimum going rates that employers must pay for a worker to qualify under the skilled worker immigration route. Total earnings may differ in practice, as additional pay elements, including supplements for unsocial hours and on-call duties, can apply depending on an individual's contract.

Distinct framework from the rest of the UK

NHS Scotland operates under a separate pay framework from NHS England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, meaning these figures apply specifically to doctors employed under Scottish NHS contracts and cannot be assumed to reflect rates elsewhere in the United Kingdom. Doctors working contracted hours other than 40 per week will have their pay adjusted proportionally.

For Nigerian-trained medical professionals who have relocated to the United Kingdom as part of the broader trend of healthcare emigration, the figures offer a concrete reference point for early-career earnings in Scotland. The NHS has attracted a growing number of internationally trained doctors drawn by structured pay progression, clearer career pathways, and comparatively stable working conditions.

Doctor relocates to UK, details salary

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian doctor who relocated to the UK had shared her payslip.

In a video, she shared her payslip, which showed that her net pay as a doctor in the NHS was £3,389, equivalent to GH₵52,000.

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Source: YEN.com.gh