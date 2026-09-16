New Zealand has unveiled an important opportunity for Ghanaians and other foreigners with exceptional talent in sports, culture and the arts

The visa comes with several benefits that could make it attractive to highly accomplished professionals seeking opportunities abroad

Successful applicants could also gain access to a longer-term immigration pathway after meeting key requirements

New Zealand has outlined four major benefits available to Ghanaians and other foreigners who qualify for its Talent Work Visa.

The visa targets highly accomplished individuals with exceptional skills in sports, culture and the arts.

New Zealand lists key benefits Ghanaians and other foreigners will get from its Talent Work Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Applicants who meet the requirements can live and work in New Zealand while pursuing a pathway towards permanent residence.

New Zealand Talent Work Visa: Who qualifies?

Under the Talent Work Visa framework, foreign nationals must demonstrate outstanding ability or achievement in their chosen field.

Applicants must also have a local sponsor and formal support from a recognised New Zealand organisation that is distinguished in the relevant area.

The scheme is therefore aimed at attracting highly skilled and accomplished individuals who can contribute to New Zealand's sporting, cultural and artistic sectors.

Four benefits for successful applicants

New Zealand provides several benefits to foreigners who successfully obtain the Talent Work Visa.

1. Up to 30 months to live and work

Successful applicants can live and work in New Zealand for up to 30 months under the visa.

This gives eligible Ghanaians and other foreign nationals an opportunity to develop their careers while residing in the country.

2. Freedom to travel in and out of New Zealand

Talent Work Visa holders can travel to and from New Zealand during the 30-month validity period.

This provides flexibility for professionals who may need to travel overseas for work, competitions, performances or other commitments.

3. Opportunity to study

Visa holders are permitted to undertake up to three months of study within any 12-month period.

This allows successful applicants to pursue limited educational opportunities while working in their specialist field.

4. Pathway to permanent residence

One of the major benefits of the visa is the pathway towards permanent residence.

After spending two years actively working in their recognised field in New Zealand, eligible visa holders can apply for residence.

If the residence application is approved, they can remain in the country indefinitely.

What Ghanaians travelling with family need to know

Ghanaians and other successful applicants should also note that their partners and dependent children cannot be included as joint applicants when the initial Talent Work Visa application is submitted.

However, eligible partners and dependent children can apply separately for visas based on their relationship with the main visa holder.

After the principal applicant completes the required two years of active participation in their field and becomes eligible to apply for residence, their partner and dependent children can be included in the permanent residence application.

The Talent Work Visa therefore provides eligible professionals in sports, culture and the arts with an opportunity to build their careers in New Zealand while working towards long-term residence.

For talented Ghanaians with recognised achievements in these fields, the scheme could provide a route to work in New Zealand and potentially settle there permanently, subject to meeting the relevant immigration requirements.

New Zealand lists Talent Work Visa steps

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand immigration authorities had outlined the mandatory steps Talent Work Visa holders needed to follow after their applications were approved.

Successful applicants were required to arrive in New Zealand within three months and complete a Traveller Declaration before boarding.

Officials also warned that holding a Talent Work Visa did not guarantee automatic entry at the border.

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Source: YEN.com.gh