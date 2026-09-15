A GH¢20,000 budget may help transform an available shipping container into a modest room suitable for temporary accommodation, an office or a small shop

The money could cover basic insulation, windows, electrical work, flooring, painting and minor repairs if the container and land are already secured

Owners may need a larger budget to add a complete washroom, fitted kitchen, air conditioning and other modern features

Shipping containers are gradually becoming an alternative building option for some Ghanaians seeking small residential or commercial spaces.

How far can GH¢20,000 take a shipping container conversion in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, buying the metal structure usually consumes a significant part of the construction budget. A used 20-foot shipping container may cost between GH¢17,000 and GH¢32,000, depending on its condition and location.

Therefore, someone who already owns a suitable container has an advantage. With about GH¢20,000, the owner can begin converting it into a basic but usable space.

The amount may not produce a luxurious container home. Nevertheless, careful planning and simple finishing choices could transform the empty metal structure into a comfortable single room, office or shop.

Preparing the container

The first part of the budget should go towards inspecting and repairing the container. Rusty sections may need treatment, while holes and damaged areas must be welded before interior work begins.

These repairs, together with cleaning and repainting, could consume between GH¢2,000 and GH¢4,000, depending on the container’s condition.

Creating openings for a secure door and one or two windows could require another GH¢3,000 to GH¢5,000. The final amount would depend on the sizes, materials and labour charges.

Insulation is particularly important because an untreated metal container can become extremely hot during the day. About GH¢5,000 to GH¢7,000 may be allocated to basic insulation and internal wall lining.

Making the room usable

The remaining money could cover simple electrical wiring, lighting, sockets, flooring and interior painting. These works may require approximately GH¢5,000 to GH¢7,000 if affordable materials are selected.

With strict spending, the finished space could contain a tiled or vinyl floor, painted walls, windows, a security door, lights and electrical sockets.

However, GH¢20,000 may not be enough to include a fitted kitchen, complete washroom, plumbing, air conditioning and expensive ceiling materials.

The estimate also excludes the cost of land, transporting the container, constructing a foundation, securing permits and connecting water or electricity to the property.

Anyone attempting the project should request quotations from different artisans and keep part of the money for unexpected expenses. Prices vary according to location, labour and the quality of materials chosen.

Ultimately, GH¢20,000 can make a meaningful difference when the shipping container is already available, but the owner must prioritise essential work and keep the design simple.

Work required Estimated amount What it may cover Repairs and rust treatment GH¢2,000 Welding minor holes, cleaning and treating rusty areas Door and windows GH¢3,500 One secure door and two basic aluminium windows Insulation and wall lining GH¢5,000 Basic heat insulation and simple internal wall panels Electrical work GH¢1,800 Wiring, lights, switches and sockets Flooring GH¢2,200 Affordable vinyl flooring or basic tiles Painting GH¢1,500 Interior and exterior painting Labour GH¢2,500 Payments for artisans handling the conversion Emergency expenses GH¢1,500 Minor price changes and additional materials Total GH¢20,000 Estimated basic conversion cost

Container homes in Ghana: prices per sizes

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that container homes are attracting interest in Ghana as buyers explore faster and potentially cheaper alternatives to conventional buildings

Prices vary widely depending on the container’s size, number of rooms, interior finishing and additional installations

Here is how much different container homes may cost and what buyers can expect to receive for their money

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Source: YEN.com.gh