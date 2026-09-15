What GH¢20,000 Can Do When You Already Own a Shipping Container
- A GH¢20,000 budget may help transform an available shipping container into a modest room suitable for temporary accommodation, an office or a small shop
- The money could cover basic insulation, windows, electrical work, flooring, painting and minor repairs if the container and land are already secured
- Owners may need a larger budget to add a complete washroom, fitted kitchen, air conditioning and other modern features
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Shipping containers are gradually becoming an alternative building option for some Ghanaians seeking small residential or commercial spaces.
However, buying the metal structure usually consumes a significant part of the construction budget. A used 20-foot shipping container may cost between GH¢17,000 and GH¢32,000, depending on its condition and location.
Therefore, someone who already owns a suitable container has an advantage. With about GH¢20,000, the owner can begin converting it into a basic but usable space.
The amount may not produce a luxurious container home. Nevertheless, careful planning and simple finishing choices could transform the empty metal structure into a comfortable single room, office or shop.
Preparing the container
The first part of the budget should go towards inspecting and repairing the container. Rusty sections may need treatment, while holes and damaged areas must be welded before interior work begins.
These repairs, together with cleaning and repainting, could consume between GH¢2,000 and GH¢4,000, depending on the container’s condition.
Creating openings for a secure door and one or two windows could require another GH¢3,000 to GH¢5,000. The final amount would depend on the sizes, materials and labour charges.
Insulation is particularly important because an untreated metal container can become extremely hot during the day. About GH¢5,000 to GH¢7,000 may be allocated to basic insulation and internal wall lining.
Making the room usable
The remaining money could cover simple electrical wiring, lighting, sockets, flooring and interior painting. These works may require approximately GH¢5,000 to GH¢7,000 if affordable materials are selected.
With strict spending, the finished space could contain a tiled or vinyl floor, painted walls, windows, a security door, lights and electrical sockets.
However, GH¢20,000 may not be enough to include a fitted kitchen, complete washroom, plumbing, air conditioning and expensive ceiling materials.
The estimate also excludes the cost of land, transporting the container, constructing a foundation, securing permits and connecting water or electricity to the property.
Anyone attempting the project should request quotations from different artisans and keep part of the money for unexpected expenses. Prices vary according to location, labour and the quality of materials chosen.
Ultimately, GH¢20,000 can make a meaningful difference when the shipping container is already available, but the owner must prioritise essential work and keep the design simple.
Work required
Estimated amount
What it may cover
Repairs and rust treatment
GH¢2,000
Welding minor holes, cleaning and treating rusty areas
Door and windows
GH¢3,500
One secure door and two basic aluminium windows
Insulation and wall lining
GH¢5,000
Basic heat insulation and simple internal wall panels
Electrical work
GH¢1,800
Wiring, lights, switches and sockets
Flooring
GH¢2,200
Affordable vinyl flooring or basic tiles
Painting
GH¢1,500
Interior and exterior painting
Labour
GH¢2,500
Payments for artisans handling the conversion
Emergency expenses
GH¢1,500
Minor price changes and additional materials
Total
GH¢20,000
Estimated basic conversion cost
Container homes in Ghana: prices per sizes
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that container homes are attracting interest in Ghana as buyers explore faster and potentially cheaper alternatives to conventional buildings
Prices vary widely depending on the container’s size, number of rooms, interior finishing and additional installations
Here is how much different container homes may cost and what buyers can expect to receive for their money
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.