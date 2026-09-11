Full list: 8 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter South Korea With K-ETA
- South Korea has released an important travel update affecting passport holders from several African countries
- Only a limited number of nations have made it onto the latest list for the streamlined travel arrangement
- The countries included could offer their citizens a simpler route when planning eligible trips to South Korea
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South Korea has released a list of African countries whose passport holders can use the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) instead of applying for a traditional visa for eligible short-term travel.
The K-ETA allows eligible travellers to obtain travel authorisation online before departing for South Korea, making the process more convenient for those who qualify.
However, access to the digital system remains limited among African countries, with only eight nations included on the list.
Eight African countries qualify for K-ETA
According to the list provided, citizens of the following African countries can use the K-ETA system:
- Botswana
- Eswatini
- Lesotho
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Seychelles
- South Africa
- Tunisia
The list includes countries from southern Africa, North Africa and the Indian Ocean region.
Notably, several major African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt, are not included among the countries listed as eligible for the K-ETA.
Citizens of countries that do not qualify for the K-ETA may therefore need to follow South Korea's applicable visa application process before travelling.
K-ETA offers a more convenient travel process
For eligible passport holders, the K-ETA provides a digital route for obtaining travel authorisation before travelling to South Korea.
The online process can reduce some of the administrative steps associated with a traditional visa application, making travel planning more convenient for eligible visitors.
Travellers should, however, check the latest South Korean entry requirements before making travel arrangements, as eligibility and entry conditions can change.
The limited number of African countries on the K-ETA list also highlights the differences in access to simplified travel arrangements among African passport holders.
South Korea lists countries eligible for eTA
In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that South Korea had released a fresh update that could make travel easier for citizens of dozens of countries
The new arrangement covered a long list of passport holders across several regions, with some notable names included
Ghana, however, was among the countries missing from the latest list
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.