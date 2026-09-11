South Korea has released an important travel update affecting passport holders from several African countries

Only a limited number of nations have made it onto the latest list for the streamlined travel arrangement

The countries included could offer their citizens a simpler route when planning eligible trips to South Korea

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South Korea has released a list of African countries whose passport holders can use the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) instead of applying for a traditional visa for eligible short-term travel.

The K-ETA allows eligible travellers to obtain travel authorisation online before departing for South Korea, making the process more convenient for those who qualify.

Full list of African countries whose citizens can enter South Korea with a K-ETA. Photo credit: JUNG YEON-JE/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, access to the digital system remains limited among African countries, with only eight nations included on the list.

Eight African countries qualify for K-ETA

According to the list provided, citizens of the following African countries can use the K-ETA system:

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Mauritius

Morocco

Seychelles

South Africa

Tunisia

The list includes countries from southern Africa, North Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

Notably, several major African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt, are not included among the countries listed as eligible for the K-ETA.

Citizens of countries that do not qualify for the K-ETA may therefore need to follow South Korea's applicable visa application process before travelling.

K-ETA offers a more convenient travel process

For eligible passport holders, the K-ETA provides a digital route for obtaining travel authorisation before travelling to South Korea.

The online process can reduce some of the administrative steps associated with a traditional visa application, making travel planning more convenient for eligible visitors.

Travellers should, however, check the latest South Korean entry requirements before making travel arrangements, as eligibility and entry conditions can change.

The limited number of African countries on the K-ETA list also highlights the differences in access to simplified travel arrangements among African passport holders.

South Korea lists countries eligible for eTA

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that South Korea had released a fresh update that could make travel easier for citizens of dozens of countries

The new arrangement covered a long list of passport holders across several regions, with some notable names included

Ghana, however, was among the countries missing from the latest list

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Source: YEN.com.gh