Three children aged three, five and eight were reported missing in the Koblimahagu Zuo community since Saturday before being found dead

The children were discovered inside a stationary vehicle within the community on Monday morning

Police have taken the vehicle owner into custody as investigations into the circumstances of the deaths continue

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Three young children reported missing from the Koblimahagu Zuo community in the Tamale Metropolis were found dead inside a parked vehicle on Monday morning, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

3 Missing Children Found Dead Inside Parked Vehicle in Tamale Metropolis

Source: Getty Images

The children, aged three, five and eight, had not been seen since Saturday.

Their disappearance prompted community members to launch a search and appeal for public assistance in locating them.

A relative of one of the deceased, Mohammed Juuna, disclosed in a social media post that the children were found trapped inside a stationary vehicle within the community.

They were subsequently conveyed to the morgue of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where autopsies are expected to be conducted.

The Assembly Member for the area, Seidu Fuseini, confirmed the incident and said police had taken the owner of the vehicle into custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

According to Fuseini, the vehicle owner told investigators that all the doors of the vehicle had been locked before he left the scene.

Police Probe Circumstances Surrounding Deaths

The exact circumstances leading to the children's disappearance and subsequent deaths remain unclear.

Police investigations are currently underway to establish a clearer picture of what occurred between Saturday, when the children were last seen, and Monday morning, when they were discovered.

No further details about the vehicle owner or the nature of the children's deaths have been officially released at this stage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh