The British government outlined four employment categories that are strictly off-limits for overseas students holding UK study visas

Student visa holders face severe legal penalties, including the risk of losing their visa status, if they breach any of the four employment conditions

The restrictions cover a range of roles, from self-employment and professional sports to permanent full-time positions

The British government has published a clear list of four job categories that international students on study visas are legally barred from taking up while studying in the United Kingdom.

The restrictions form part of the UK's statutory immigration conditions, which draw a firm line between the casual or part-time work students are permitted to do and roles that fall outside the scope of a study visa.

UK government lists jobs international students on study visas cannot do. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Off-limits jobs for foreign students

The first restriction prohibits student visa holders from becoming self-employed or running any form of commercial business.

Limited exceptions may apply under specific immigration rules, but the general ban remains firmly in place.

The second category bars overseas students from working as professional athletes or sports coaches.

This applies regardless of the sport or the nature of the coaching arrangement.

Third on the list is professional entertainment work. Students holding a study visa cannot accept paid roles as professional entertainers during their time in the country.

The fourth restriction prevents international students from taking up permanent, full-time job vacancies.

Certain qualifying conditions may allow exceptions under a separate provision, but filling a permanent role is generally considered incompatible with student visa status.

What the rules mean for overseas students

Taken together, the four categories reinforce the principle that a student visa exists primarily to facilitate academic study, not long-term employment or business activity.

The British government has made clear that any student who breaches these conditions faces serious legal consequences, including the possibility of losing their visa status entirely.

International students considering part-time or casual work during their studies must carefully verify that any role they accept does not fall within these restricted categories.

Remaining compliant is not simply a matter of following bureaucratic rules; it is a condition of lawfully remaining in the country.

UK announces 2026 work hours for international students

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published official guidelines in 2026 outlining how many hours international students on student visas could work weekly.

The framework set different employment limits depending on whether a student was studying at degree level or below degree level.

Certain exceptions applied to students on assessed work placements and those elected to Student Union roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh