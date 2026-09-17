Ghana's music industry is mourning the reported death of Mentor Season 2 contestant and backing vocalist Adez

News of Adez's passing broke on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, prompting tributes from colleagues and media personalities

Producer Fred Kyei Mensah revealed he spent time with Adez at a funeral in Accra just days before learning of her death

Ghana’s entertainment industry is mourning the reported death of musician and backing vocalist Adez, known for her appearance on TV3’s Mentor Season 2.

Adez of Mentor Season 2 dies as tributes pour in from friends and colleagues. Image credit: AdezTV3Mentor, Dugix Stephen Dougon

Source: Facebook

News of her passing emerged on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, with fellow Mentor contestant Nii Soul among those who publicly reacted to the news.

Producer Fred Kyei Mensah also mourned Adez, recalling their professional relationship and his last encounter with her.

Who was Adez?

Adez, whose real name has been reported as Victoria Nana Adezoa Stokes, was a Ghanaian vocalist from Takoradi who gained national attention through the second season of TV3’s Mentor.

She competed alongside other contestants, including Nii Soul and Pastor Kofy and became one of the familiar faces from the reality music show’s second season.

Her participation in the programme marked an important stage in her music career and helped introduce her talent to a wider Ghanaian audience.

Adez’s career after Mentor

Following her time on Mentor, Adez continued working in Ghana’s music industry, particularly as a backing vocalist.

A 2011 report described her as having worked with established musicians including Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Hugh Masekela, Ofori Amponsah, Samini, VIP and Kwabena Kwabena. She was also preparing to establish herself further as a solo artiste.

She released music including “Budiin”, a Twi R&B song, as she pursued her own recording career.

Adez's final days before death

According to reports, Adez attended the funeral of the mother of veteran backing vocalist SHE at the State House in Accra on September 5, 2026.

Fred Kyei Mensah said he spent the day with her at the funeral, where he was in charge of sound. He later learned of her death after their encounter.

A TikTok video filmed in Takoradi on September 12 also surfaced after her death, showing Adez speaking energetically to the camera.

Adez's cause of death

Despite the reports of her passing, the cause of Adez’s death has not been officially disclosed.

Her death has triggered tributes from former colleagues, friends, media personalities and fans who remember her contribution to Ghanaian music and her time on Mentor Season 2.

The last social media post of Adez before her death is below.

Adez's friend reacts to her death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on TV3 Mentor contestant Adez and the tribute shared by her friend, Dugix Stephen Dougan.

The tribute revealed that the pair had been working on an unreleased song titled “Together Forever” before her sudden death.

The unfinished track included voice notes, Fante lyrics and plans for a rap feature by another artist. The emotional details have drawn sympathy from fans, friends and members of Ghana’s entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh