Veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare has expressed disappointment over the support she has received despite her longstanding ties to the political tradition that produced the NDC

She recounted supporting former President Jerry John Rawlings and participating in public education campaigns across Ghana

The actress appealed to President John Mahama to recognise and assist veteran entertainers while they remain healthy and capable of working

Veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare became emotional as she opened up about her relationship with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and appealed for support from President John Mahama.

Irene Opare recalls working for Rawlings and appeals to Mahama for help. Image credit: RealIreneopara, Metro TV

Source: TikTok

During an interview with Nkonkonsa, the actress was asked whether the NDC had adequately rewarded her years of loyalty and service. She responded in the negative and clarified that her involvement began before the formation of the party.

Irene Opare recounted PNDC days

According to Irene Opare, she considers herself a member of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) tradition because she worked with the Information, Culture and Education Department at the old Parliament House.

She recalled joining the department at 19 and travelling ahead of former President Jerry John Rawlings during his engagements across the country.

Opare explained that her group would arrive early, beat drums, dance with residents and mobilise crowds before Rawlings addressed them.

She said the assignment sometimes exposed members to danger, recalling an incident in which one of her colleagues was reportedly shot in the finger.

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The actress also claimed that she participated in theatre productions aimed at educating Ghanaians about elections and voting. She described the PNDC as the political foundation from which the NDC emerged.

Irene Opare appealed to Mahama

In tears, Irene Opare addressed President Mahama directly and asked him to remember her contribution.

She pleaded:

“Mr President, I know you know me. All I want to say is, please turn your back and look at me.”

She also urged the government to support ageing entertainers before they become seriously ill or die, instead of waiting to pay their medical or funeral expenses.

Opare stressed that she remains healthy, energetic and capable of working if given the necessary opportunities and assistance.

Diana Asamoah appealed to John Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah has sent an appeal to John Dramani Mahama for an opportunity in the Big Push project

The gospel musician stated that her Ghanaian status makes her eligible, claiming she is capable of working.

Diana Asamoah's plea to President Mahama, given her support for the NPP, has triggered reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh