The Open University, which has educated over 2 million people in more than 50 years, opened applications for programmes beginning in October

Prospective students can choose from over 40 subject areas spanning technology, health, business, humanities, and creative arts

The university outlined flexible funding options and a credit transfer scheme that could reduce both study time and tuition costs

The United Kingdom's Open University (OU) has officially opened applications for its upcoming intake, welcoming both undergraduate and postgraduate candidates to explore hundreds of academic programmes set to begin in October.

The institution, which pioneered distance learning more than five decades ago, has built its reputation on accessibility, having supported over two million learners throughout its history.

UK's Open University opens applications for October programmes. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Its model continues to attract working adults in particular, since its flexible timetable allows students to hold down jobs while pursuing full degrees.

Over 40 subject areas now open for applications

Prospective students can choose from more than 40 disciplines grouped across several broad fields.

Business and finance options cover accounting, economics, marketing, and management, while technology and science pathways include artificial intelligence, computing, software engineering, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and biology, among others.

Health and social care programmes span nursing, mental health, social work, and health sciences.

Those drawn to the humanities can apply for courses in history, philosophy, politics, criminology, international studies, sociology, or classical studies.

Creative fields are equally well represented, with options in fine art, design, film and media, music, creative writing, and languages.

Education, psychology, counselling, sport and fitness, and early years development round out the offering, giving applicants a genuinely broad range of entry points regardless of their background or career goals.

Beyond subject-specific routes, the Open University also offers Combined Studies and Open qualifications, which let learners build personalised programmes by drawing modules from different disciplines.

Funding support and credit transfer options explained

Tuition costs are a practical concern for many applicants, and the OU has outlined several routes to financial assistance.

Student Finance England tuition fee loans remain the most widely used funding mechanism, with over 85 per cent of enrolled students relying on them to cover fees upfront.

Notably, candidates based in England who already hold an undergraduate degree from another institution may still be eligible for a tuition fee loan under current rules, broadening access for those looking to retrain or specialise.

The university also highlighted its credit transfer framework, which recognises prior academic work completed at other institutions, including coursework from degrees that were never finished.

Around 20 per cent of OU graduates have used this pathway to shorten their programme and reduce overall tuition costs, making it a meaningful option for learners returning to higher education after a break.

How to secure fully funded scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had confirmed that the Chevening Scholarship application window would open on August 4 and close on October 6, 2026.

Stanford University’s Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme and Russia’s Open Doors Scholarship Project were also accepting applications from August.

Ghanaian professionals had only days left to apply for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship before its July 31 deadline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh