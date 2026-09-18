Robert Wolk, a 41-year-old South African racing driver, was fatally shot in Kempton Park on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Police confirmed the incident followed a road-rage confrontation after Wolk's Audi made contact with a Volkswagen Jetta in Esther Park

Motorsport South Africa paid tribute to Wolk's nearly three-decade career, noting he had been due to race at Killarney that same weekend

Robert Wolk, a 41-year-old South African motorsport veteran, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, 16 September 2026, in what police have described as a road-rage incident in Kempton Park's Esther Park suburb.

South African racing driver Robert Wolk dies in a Kempton Park road-rage incident. Image credit: Simola Hillclimb/Facebook

Source: UGC

The South African Police Service confirmed that the fatal incident took place at the corner of Camwood Street and Portland Drive.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Wolk was declared dead at the scene, and that a murder case has since been opened.

No arrests have been made, and the motive remains under investigation.

What happened in Esther Park

Witnesses told police that Wolk's Audi made low-speed contact with a Volkswagen Jetta before the incident escalated.

After stepping out of his vehicle to assess the damage, Wolk reportedly became involved in a confrontation with the other driver, during which the unfortunate incident happened.

Wolk had been preparing to fly to Cape Town to compete in a racing event at Killarney International Raceway when the incident occurred.

The X post below provides more details about the death of Robert Wolk.

Motorsport South Africa mourns a racing legend

Wolk's career in South African motorsport stretched across nearly three decades, covering karting, single-seaters, touring cars and circuit racing.

Among his notable achievements were multiple Formula Ford championships, the SA Formula Volkswagen title in 2013, and the Formula 1600 crown in 2015.

He went on to claim back-to-back SA GTC championships in 2021 and 2022, before adding the SA Touring Cars title in 2024. In May 2026, he secured his second King of the Hill victory at the Simola Hillclimb.

Motorsport South Africa described Wolk as one of the most respected figures in local racing and said his death had left a significant void in the sport.

The organisation remembered him not only for his titles but also for the passion, dedication and sportsmanship he consistently displayed throughout his career. Tributes have continued to pour in from fellow drivers, teams and fans, with many remembering him for his professionalism and humility.

Katsina South confirms the death of former Senator Bello Mandiya at age 62 in Abuja. Image credit: @KatsinaStateNg/X

Source: UGC

Nigeria: Former Minister of State Bello dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bello Mandiya, a former senator who represented Katsina South in Nigeria's ninth National Assembly, died at age 62 in Abuja.

The Katsina State Government announced his passing on Monday evening, September 7, 2026.

Ibrahim Mohammed, the chief press secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, briefed journalists and confirmed that the burial would take place in Abuja the following day, Tuesday, September 8, 2026. No cause of death was shared with the public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh