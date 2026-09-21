Germany has released a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners hoping to work in the country

The latest guidance outlines a structured route for international jobseekers exploring employment opportunities

The details reveal four key steps that could help prospective applicants navigate Germany’s job market

Germany has outlined a structured four-step pathway for international skilled professionals seeking employment opportunities in the country.

The guidance, published on the government-backed Make it in Germany platform, provides practical steps for foreign jobseekers looking to navigate the German labour market.

Germany lists 4 ways Ghanaians and other foreigners can find job opportunities in the country. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

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Germany outlines four steps for foreign jobseekers

The official guidance encourages international applicants to take the following steps when exploring employment opportunities in Germany:

Research profession profiles: Jobseekers are advised to first explore job descriptions, responsibilities and career prospects through the Federal Employment Agency's Berufenet database. The resource is currently available only in German.

Jobseekers are advised to first explore job descriptions, responsibilities and career prospects through the Federal Employment Agency's Berufenet database. The resource is currently available only in German. Use the Quick-Check tool: Prospective applicants can use the online Quick-Check feature to assess their eligibility and learn more about living and working in Germany.

Prospective applicants can use the online Quick-Check feature to assess their eligibility and learn more about living and working in Germany. Explore the job market: Foreign jobseekers are encouraged to visit the platform's dedicated job-search section for guidance on navigating Germany's employment market and understanding local expectations.

Foreign jobseekers are encouraged to visit the platform's dedicated job-search section for guidance on navigating Germany's employment market and understanding local expectations. Apply for vacancies: Candidates can apply directly for available positions advertised on the platform. The portal also provides guidance on preparing application documents in line with German employment standards.

Germany highlights demand for workers in key sectors

The country continues to seek qualified international workers across several important sectors, creating opportunities for skilled professionals from abroad.

According to the guidance, areas with demand include:

Healthcare and medical technology , including roles supporting hospitals, clinics and care facilities.

, including roles supporting hospitals, clinics and care facilities. Education , where qualified personnel are needed across the sector.

, where qualified personnel are needed across the sector. Hotel and gastronomy, which includes employment opportunities within Germany's hospitality industry.

The Make it in Germany platform serves as a central source of information for international professionals seeking to understand employment opportunities and the requirements for working in Germany.

Germany lists countries eligible for Holiday visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Germany's Working Holiday Programme was open to young citizens from 12 countries across the world.

The programme allowed participants to live and work in Germany for up to 12 months to support their stay.

Application rules differed depending on nationality, with citizens of some countries allowed to apply after arriving in Germany.

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Source: YEN.com.gh