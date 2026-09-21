Ghanaian singer Iona Reine addressed her marital status in a candid KOFI TV interview on Saturday, September 19, 2026

The musician, who was previously married to Ghanaian man of God Nana Kwame Okrah, has faced widespread divorce speculation

Iona made a surprising declaration about her marriage during the light-hearted, playful interview that has since gone viral

Ghanaian singer Iona Reine has stepped into the spotlight for reasons beyond her music, after a candid KOFI TV interview in which she openly addressed her relationship status set social media buzzing on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Musician Iona Reine clears the air on her current marital status amid rumours of divorce from Pastor Nana Kwame Okrah. Photo source: iOna Reine

Source: Facebook

The KOFI TV interview saw a relaxed Iona seated in a home-style studio wearing headphones as a male host probed her about her personal life.

The caption on screen read, "Musician Iona opens up about her relationship status," setting the tone for what quickly became one of the more talked-about celebrity exchanges of the week in Ghana.

Iona Reine speaks on her relationship status

The host Kofi Adoma Nwanwani wasted little time getting to the point, pressing Iona on whether she was still married.

Rather than deflect entirely, she acknowledged being available, though she made it clear the word carried a very specific meaning for her.

"I'm available for the work of God," she said with a laugh, before clarifying she was also open to her music shows and other professional commitments.

When pushed further on whether she was available for marriage specifically, Iona Reine's answer was blunt.

She also pushed back on the idea that social media posts can be read as windows into someone's private life, telling the host that a post does not always reflect the author's own experience.

"You can be talking about somebody. You can be sharing somebody's story. You cannot look at somebody's status and on a post and on a zoom say that is exactly what is going on in their lives," she said.

Iona Reine married her sweetheart, Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple wedding at McCarthy Hill in Accra on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and has since transitioned into a gospel musician.

The singer, who rose to prominence in the Ghanaian entertainment industry for her striking resemblance to the late Ebony Reigns, who passed away in a tragic accident on February 8, 2018, and her husband had been in a relationship for a while before tying the knot.

The couple's family and friends attended the private wedding ceremony to celebrate their union, with footage emerging on social media.

Iona and bishop-elect Nana Kwame Okrah share children together in their marriage.

However, in recent months, some netizens have speculated on social media that the couple's marriage has ended, with the singer also fuelling the rumours with cryptic posts on social media.

The TikTok video of Iona Reine addressing the divorce speculation is below:

Reactions to Iona Reine's comments

The clip drew a flood of responses from Ghanaians online, with many weighing in on her revelation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Minister Anointing wrote:

"Aww, Mercy Sam! Second divorce. Hmm! This marriage thing errrrrrrrr! It is well🤔."

Dee unisex shop💜 Ashongman said:

"She looks good now."

Godwin commented:

"I don't see her at her husband's church anymore."

Nana Abena Adu Amponsah added:

"Woa wo ly sister."

Actress Toyin Abraham responds to divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Toyin Abraham’s fiery spiritual declaration amid unverified rumours surrounding her marriage to Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The Nollywood actress prayed for protection over her home, husband, children and loyal Toyintitans.

Her powerful words, including a declaration that “what God has blessed, no man can curse”, quickly drew widespread attention online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh