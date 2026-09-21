Palmer Pato, a Nanyuki-based influencer whose real name is Patrick Muriithi, drowned in a swimming pool before his scheduled flight to the United Kingdom

According to fellow influencer Kennie Balo, Pato was rushed to hospital after the incident but was pronounced dead on arrival

Tributes poured in from the Nanyuki community, remembering him as a vibrant young man who had been set to join the Royal Navy

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Palmer Pato, a Nanyuki-based content creator whose real name was Patrick Muriithi, died after drowning in a swimming pool just hours before he was due to fly to the United Kingdom to begin a new chapter in his life.

Nanyuki influencer Palmer Pato, real name Patrick Muriithi, drowns hours before flying to the UK to join the Royal Navy. Image credit: Kennie Balo/FB, Yunghi Kim /Contact Press Images

Source: UGC

Fellow influencer Kennie Balo confirmed that Pato had been exercising in a swimming pool when the tragedy occurred. He was rushed to hospital immediately afterwards but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to tributes shared online, Pato had been preparing to travel to the UK to join the Royal Navy, making the circumstances of his death all the more devastating for those who loved him.

TikToker Makena was among the first to break the news to his followers, writing:

"Pato was meant to travel to the UK tomorrow to join the Royal Navy, but sadly he drowned and passed away today. May God give his family and friends strength. Rest in peace, Pato."

The Facebook post below provides more details about the death of Kenyan influencer Palmer Pato.

Nanyuki mourns a community pillar

Nanyuki Youths TV, one of the first platforms to publicly pay tribute, described Pato as far more than a social media personality.

"Today is a very sad day. The Nanyuki Youths TV desk is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Palmer Pato, a good friend, a brother from another mother, and a great fan and supporter of Nanyuki Youths TV. Palmer was more than just a friend; he was someone who believed in us, supported what we do, and always showed love to Nanyuki Youths TV. His presence, friendship, and memories will forever remain in our hearts," the platform wrote.

Friends, family members, and community figures responded with grief across social media platforms.

Bianca Shiku wrote:

"Rest in peace, cousin 😭😭say hae to my dad 😭😭😭😭."

88 spare shop said:

"Dance with the angels, Patoh.💔."

Leon Munga wrote:

"The last week before you fly, if possible,, stay indoors with God and your closest family. Rest in peace."

Julie K wrote:

"Pato, umetuvunja moyo. This is the saddest I have had to hear today. What is life😭😭😭😭."

MC Josee, who described sharing a team journey with Pato through Nanyuki Team Zoezi, wrote:

"Patoh was full of life, always bringing his energy and spirit wherever he went. He was also a young man who cared about his community and actively involved himself in issues affecting the people around him. His passing is a deeply painful loss, not only to his family and friends, but to the wider Nanyuki fraternity. It is heartbreaking to see such a young and promising life come to an end."

Palmer Pato had a flight to board and a future ahead of him. He never made it to the airport. His community in Nanyuki will carry his memory forward.

One dead, 14 injured in Highway crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one person died, and 14 others were injured following a road collision on the Accra-Kumasi Highway near Paradise Restaurant on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The crash involved a MAN Diesel haulage truck and a Toyota Hiace passenger minibus.

According to a report by Citi Newsroom, the impact caused significant damage to the side of the minibus and the front section of the truck.

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Source: YEN.com.gh