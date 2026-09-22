German authorities released structured guidance to help international candidates secure jobs in Germany's technology sector

The advice covers everything from choosing the right application language to assembling a professional submission package

Foreign applicants also received specific tips on navigating interviews, including options for video and telephone calls

Germany has published step-by-step guidance aimed at helping foreign professionals break into its technology job market, offering a clear roadmap for internationally qualified candidates hoping to work in the country's IT sector.

The official advice encourages prospective applicants not to hold back when they spot a vacancy that aligns with their skills and experience, urging them to take action promptly.

Germany explains 7 steps Ghanaians and other foreigners need to follow to get IT jobs in the country. Photo credit: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Choosing language and building your application

One of the first decisions an applicant must make is which language to use for their documents.

Although the majority of German employers expect submissions in German, some technology companies specifically request English-language materials.

The guidance advises candidates to confirm this requirement directly with the hiring organisation rather than guessing.

A complete application in Germany generally consists of three core documents: a formal cover letter, a curriculum vitae presented in a tabular format, and relevant professional references.

"The cover letter should clearly explain why the applicant is interested in both the role and the company, what skills they bring to the table, and why they stand out as the right fit for the position," the guidance read.

Employers in Germany regard application documents as a professional calling card, with significant weight placed on how carefully and thoroughly materials are put together. Attention to structure and presentation can meaningfully influence a hiring decision.

Photos on CVs and the interview process

For international applicants, one cultural nuance worth noting is the convention around photographs.

Adding a professional headshot to a CV is standard practice in Germany, even though it is not legally required.

Where a photo is included, the guidance recommends a high-quality portrait that projects both competence and approachability.

Candidates who clear the initial screening are typically invited to an interview. These conversations serve two purposes: the employer assesses the applicant's fit, while the candidate has the chance to ask about the role itself, the company's structure, and its working culture.

To accommodate talent applying from abroad, many German IT firms conduct these interviews via video call or telephone, removing geographical barriers for overseas candidates.

Germany lists visa-free countries for IT jobs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that German authorities had published official guidelines clarifying which passport holders could enter the country to work in IT without prior approval.

Citizens of EU member states, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland were among those who benefited from unrestricted access to the German job market.

Professionals from countries outside the exempt list were required to obtain a visa or residence permit before relocating, although several pathways were available to qualified IT workers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh