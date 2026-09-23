Canada has released a fresh immigration update that could interest Ghanaians and other French-speaking foreigners

The latest development highlights selected communities taking part in a special immigration pilot

Some of the locations could offer opportunities for eligible skilled workers seeking to settle in Canada

Canada has released details of six communities participating in its Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP), creating a permanent residence pathway for skilled French-speaking workers seeking to settle in Francophone minority communities outside Quebec.

The participating communities are spread across four provinces, from New Brunswick in the east to British Columbia in the west.

Canada lists 6 communities offering a new pathway for French-speaking foreign workers. Photo credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN & Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The pilot is designed to help Francophone communities attract and retain skilled newcomers while supporting local labour needs and long-term settlement.

Canada names 6 communities taking part in pilot

The Canadian government has listed the following communities under the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot:

New Brunswick: Acadian Peninsula

Acadian Peninsula Ontario: Sudbury

Sudbury Ontario: Timmins

Timmins Ontario: Superior East Region

Superior East Region Manitoba: St. Pierre Jolys

St. Pierre Jolys British Columbia: Kelowna

Ontario has three of the six participating communities, while New Brunswick, Manitoba and British Columbia each have one.

The Acadian Peninsula is listed as an “In French only” community on the Canadian government's immigration portal.

The federal government said the selected communities showed that they could support and benefit from skilled migrants.

How the Francophone immigration pilot works

The Francophone Community Immigration Pilot offers permanent residence to skilled workers who want to work and settle in rural, remote and Francophone minority communities.

Under the programme, participating communities designate employers that can hire workers for jobs that cannot be filled locally.

Applicants must first obtain an eligible job offer from a designated employer in one of the participating communities.

Once a candidate has a valid job offer, the employer submits a community recommendation application for consideration.

The community checks whether the job is in a priority sector or occupation and whether the applicant meets the pilot's requirements.

If the community recommends the candidate, they can then apply for permanent residence with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Canada targets French-speaking newcomers

The Canadian government launched the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot in January 2025 alongside the Rural Community Immigration Pilot.

According to the government, the Francophone programme is intended to increase the number of French-speaking newcomers settling in Francophone minority communities outside Quebec.

The initiative also forms part of Canada's broader efforts to support the economic development and demographic strength of Francophone communities across the country.

The six participating communities also have designated areas with specific boundaries. Prospective applicants are advised to check the official community boundary maps when determining whether a job or settlement location falls within an eligible area.

Canada lists occupations for Express Entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had released a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners hoping to move to the country.

The guidance highlighted specific areas that could attract candidates through targeted Express Entry selection rounds.

The full details outlined the categories applicants needed to know before planning their Canadian immigration journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh