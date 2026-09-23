The Ghana Education Service rewarded the three schools that reached the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale with a combined GH¢194,000 cash prize, shared between schools, contestants, and teachers

Champions PRESEC Legon received GH¢80,000, while silver medallists Accra Academy and bronze medallists St. Augustine's College took home GH¢64,000 and GH¢50,000, respectively

Each school's prize was split into three portions, with the bulk going to the school itself and equal shares set aside for the contestants and the teachers who guided them

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rewarded all three schools that reached the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale with a combined cash package of GH¢194,000.

GES releases the full cash prize breakdown for PRESEC Legon, Accra Academy, and St. Augustine's College following the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale. Image credit: NSMQ.

Source: Facebook

This is according to a breakdown shared by the National Science & Maths Quiz on its official Facebook page.

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) claimed the top prize after securing a historic ninth NSMQ title.

Accra Academy reached the Grand Finale for the first time in the school's history and finished as first runners-up. St. Augustine's College rounded out the podium as second runners-up, marking a third consecutive appearance at the Grand Finale for the school.

Their combined 2026 run produced one of the most competitive finals in the quiz's recent history.

GES breaks down the cash prizes for NSMQ finalists

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) claimed the top prize after securing a historic ninth NSMQ title at the 2026 Grand Finale.

The GES rewarded the champions with gold medals and a total cash package of GH¢80,000, split as GH¢40,000 to the school, GH¢20,000 to the team of contestants, and GH¢20,000 to the team of teachers.

Accra Academy, which reached the NSMQ Grand Finale for the first time in the school's history, secured silver medals as first runners-up.

Their reward package from the GES totalled GH¢64,000, broken down as GH¢30,000 to the school, GH¢17,000 to the contestants, and GH¢17,000 to the teachers.

St. Augustine's College rounded out the podium with bronze medals as second runners-up, marking the school's third consecutive appearance at the NSMQ Grand Finale.

Their package totalled GH¢50,000, distributed as GH¢20,000 to the school, GH¢15,000 to the contestants, and GH¢15,000 to the teachers.

NSMQ 2026's wider prize package

Beyond the direct cash prizes, this year's finalists also benefited from additional rewards.

Contestants from all three finalist schools received a GH¢15,000 insurance cover each from Coronation Insurance, covering six months, while the Kwame Chito Excellence Award saw 15 laptops distributed to participating finalists to support their transition into university.

This year's Grand Finale was held at the UG Premier Dome in Accra on September 10, 2026, produced by Primetime Limited with sponsorship from the GES and support from GOIL PLC, Joy News, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, and Jupay Money Transfer.

Jason Antwi-Agyei gains admission to KNUST

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, PRESEC Legon's Jason Antwi-Agyei gained admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST just weeks after helping his school clinch the 2026 title.

Fans who followed his NSMQ journey reacted with excitement to the news, though some questioned his choice of course.

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Source: YEN.com.gh