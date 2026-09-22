Singapore Bans Vapes and 6 Other Items Travellers Cannot Bring in 2026
- Singapore published an updated list of items completely banned from entering the country in 2026
- Vapes, e-cigarettes, hemp products, and chewing tobacco are among the goods travellers must leave behind
- Travellers carrying prescription medicines face strict new rules and may need prior approval before entering Singapore
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Singapore has released its 2026 customs prohibition list, putting travellers on notice about a broad range of goods that cannot cross its borders, and the consequences of getting it wrong can be severe.
The city-state has long held a reputation as one of the world's most uncompromising destinations when it comes to border enforcement, and its updated guidance makes clear that this reputation is well earned.
What Singapore has banned outright
Among the items travellers must leave at home are electronic cigarettes, vapes, vaporiser devices, and any associated components. Indian hemp in all its forms is completely off-limits, as are certain controlled medicines and chewing tobacco products.
The prohibited list extends beyond substances. Items that resemble weapons are also barred from entry, and importing obscene or pirated materials into Singapore is likewise forbidden.
Customs officers at Singapore's entry points actively enforce these rules, meaning ignorance of the regulations offers no protection at the border.
Travellers are strongly advised to go through their luggage carefully before departing for Singapore, as even items that may be legal in their home country could land them in serious legal trouble upon arrival.
Medicine rules travellers must know
Singapore also updated its guidance on carrying prescription medicines in 2026, introducing an additional layer of scrutiny that could affect visitors who depend on regular medicine.
Under the revised framework, travellers may be required to obtain prior approval from Singapore's relevant authorities before bringing certain medicines into the country. This process must be completed well before the travel date, not upon arrival.
Some categories of medicines have no approval pathway at all and are outright prohibited. These include medicines containing Indian hemp derivatives, certain controlled substances, and some specialised medical products.
Crucially, a valid prescription from a doctor overseas does not automatically permit a traveller to bring a banned substance through Singapore's customs. Carrying such medicines without the correct documentation can result in serious legal consequences regardless of medical need.
Anyone travelling to Singapore with prescription medicines is urged to verify whether those medicines fall under the country's controlled or prohibited categories ahead of time, using official Singaporean government resources.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh