Presley Gerber, the eldest child of the American supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died on September 20, 2026, aged 27

The Santa Monica Police Department responded to a suspected substance-related call at a rehabilitation facility where Gerber was found deceased

The Los Angeles County medical examiner conducted an examination but deferred the official cause of death pending further testing

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Cindy Crawford is grieving the loss of her son, Presley Gerber, who passed away at the age of 27 at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, 20 September 2026.

American supermodel Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, dies at 27. Image credit: Allison Collins Acosta

Source: Facebook

Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a report of a possible substance-related death at approximately 9:35 a.m. that morning, arriving to find an adult male deceased on the premises.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner subsequently identified the individual as Presley Gerber.

A family representative confirmed the news and appealed for privacy on behalf of Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, as they come to terms with the loss.

Authorities are treating the death as a suspected substance-related death, though investigators have stated there is no current indication of foul play.

Presley Gerber's cause of death remains unknown

A post-mortem examination took place on 21 September, but the medical examiner deferred a final ruling on the cause and manner of death.

The office noted that additional testing is required before any official determination can be made, a process that could take several months to complete.

Presley was the eldest of Crawford and Rande Gerber's two children. His younger sister, Kaia Gerber, has carved out a prominent career as both a model and actress.

Presley Gerber himself followed a similar path, beginning his modelling career as a teenager before going on to collaborate with major fashion houses including Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.

He also appeared alongside his mother in a 2018 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial that paid homage to Crawford's legendary original campaign for the brand.

Presley Gerber's mental health advocacy

In the years leading up to his death, Presley had spoken openly about his personal battles with mental health and substance use.

He used the public platform available to him to champion broader conversations around these issues, sharing his own experiences in the hope of offering some comfort or connection to others dealing with similar struggles.

The full circumstances surrounding his death are expected to become clearer once the ongoing police investigation and additional medical testing are concluded.

The X post announcing Presley Gerber's death is below.

Legendary actress Kiki Shepard dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kiki Shepard, the actress and longtime co-host of Showtime at the Apollo who reportedly died at 74.

The article examines her television career, sickle cell advocacy and the tributes that followed her death.

Shepard became a prominent figure on television during a period when African American women were rarely centred on screen.

Her work on Showtime at the Apollo and efforts to raise awareness of sickle cell disease established a legacy that extended beyond entertainment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh