A video of Ghanaian spiritual leader Karma President making claims about illicit consignments and Ghanaian celebrities has resurfaced on social media

Karma President originally recorded the video in January 2026, months before French customs intercepted nearly 3.9 tonnes of narcotics linked to Ghana

The spiritual leader claimed some Ghanaian celebrities could face future arrests over illicit consignments, though he named no individuals and offered no evidence

An old video of Ghanaian spiritual leader Karma President making predictions about illicit consignments and celebrity arrests has attracted renewed attention online, following a series of recent reports on narcotics linked to Ghana.

Karma President's old prophecy on arrests linked to illicit consignment emerges after recent reports. Image credit: Karma President, Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Karma President reshared the clip on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, though the footage was believed to have originally been recorded on 22 January 2026.

In it, he described observations he claimed to have made in the spiritual realm, saying he frequently encountered references to Ghana while watching films about Colombian substance cartels.

Karma President's prediction on illicit consignment

Building on those observations, the spiritual leader went on to predict that Ghanaians would face action from law enforcement over illicit consignments.

He cited what he described as an earlier, accurate forecast about FBI arrests involving Ghanaians, and extended that to claim the DAE would also move against people from the country in connection with such shipments.

He further alleged that certain Ghanaian celebrities were participating in local illicit consignment transactions and suggested that some of them could be arrested in the future.

He did not name any individual, nor did he provide any evidence to support the allegations. His statements remain unverified spiritual predictions.

Ghana under international scrutiny

The video's resurfacing coincides with heightened international attention on recent narcotics reports linked to Ghana.

French customs authorities recently intercepted a container of plastic waste reportedly shipped from Ghana that concealed nearly 3.9 tonnes of narcotics.

Four Ghanaian nationals have since been charged in connection with that case, with investigations ongoing.

The incident has prompted a domestic policy response. President John Mahama directed the formation of an inter-agency task force charged with developing measures to prevent illicit substances from moving through Ghana's ports, airports and land borders.

Against that backdrop, some social media users have drawn comparisons between Karma President's earlier claims and the cases that have since emerged.

However, the spiritual leader's predictions carry no independent verification, and there is no evidence to suggest that his specific claims about celebrities will materialise.

The X post of Karma President is below.

Karma President's prophecy on POCO Lee's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Poco Lee’s alleged arrest in the United Kingdom and Karma President’s resurfaced prophecy about the Nigerian dancer.

The reports remain unconfirmed, with no official statement from British law enforcement authorities.

The old video has drawn renewed attention because Karma President warned Poco Lee to seek spiritual protection while pursuing wealth and fame. The prophecy resurfaced amid allegations of sexual assault and widespread reactions on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh