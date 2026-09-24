Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, reportedly acquired a new luxury residence

Interior design firm Vintage Luxury Interiors shared a video tour of the couple's stunning new home on September 23, 2026

The luxurious mansion features a swimming pool, a pond-facing patio, designer artwork, and a private mini cinema

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, appear to have added a striking new property to their lives together, after footage of what is believed to be their new home began circulating on social media.

Mercy Chinwo and her husband Pastor Blessing reportedly acquire a new house as a video trend. Image credit: Vintage Luxury Interiors, Mercy Chinwo

Source: Facebook

The video was posted on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, by popular interior decorator Francis Nwaogwugu Udochukwu, who operates under the brand Vintage Luxury Interiors.

The clip offered viewers a detailed walkthrough of the residence, which blends vintage-inspired aesthetics with polished modern design.

Inside Chinwo and Pastor Blessed's new mansion

The luxurious mansion makes an immediate impression from the outside.

A swimming pool sits beside a bold green wall feature, while a covered patio overlooks a pond, giving the outdoor space a resort-like quality.

Inside, the rooms are filled with contemporary artwork, statement lighting, and carefully curated decorative pieces that reflect a clear eye for detail throughout.

Perhaps the most talked-about feature is a private mini cinema, a dedicated entertainment space that rounds out what is an exceptionally well-appointed home.

Pastor Blessed featured prominently in the tour video, appearing in several rooms as the camera moved through the property. Mercy Chinwo made a brief appearance as well, though she largely stayed out of frame during the walkthrough.

Vintage Luxury Interiors on Mercy Chinwo's mansion

The decorator marked the completion of the project with a congratulatory message on social media directed at the couple. Vintage Interiors wrote:

"Congratulations to my best guys @theofficialblessed & @mercychinwo. Thank you for believing in Vintage Luxury Homes, we deliver premium or nothing only."

The video quickly racked up thousands of views, with many social media users weighing in on the couple's latest milestone and what it reflects about their journey since tying the knot.

The exact location of the residence was not disclosed in the post or accompanying footage.

The Facebook video of Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessing's mansion is below.

YouTuber flaunts luxury Migori mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on popular Kenyan YouTuber Fredrick Marwa, popularly known as I Am Marwa, and his luxurious mansion in Migori County.

The property features a modern design, landscaped surroundings and high-end interior finishes.

Marwa also unveiled a newly completed horse stable designed to accommodate more than eight horses. The facility includes feeding and watering areas, storage rooms and space for veterinary supplies, highlighting his growing investment in horse keeping.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh