A popular Ghanaian TikToker shared her personal experience with food prices, openly praising former President John Dramani Mahama for what she described as economic relief

According to her, market prices, especially rice, were far lower than expected, allowing her to shop generously for her family during the festive period

Online audiences quickly joined the discussion, with many weighing in on food and fuel prices while debating how accurate her observations were

A Ghanaian woman has sparked lively online conversations after commending former President John Dramani Mahama over what she described as improved affordability of basic goods.

In a TikTok video shared January 6, 2025, the content creator narrated her surprise during a routine market visit.

Expecting steep prices due to the festive rush, she said she was instead met with figures that allowed her to buy far more than planned.

At the rice stall, the quoted price reportedly caught her off guard. Laughing in disbelief, she explained that she had braced herself for a much higher cost, only to walk away impressed and relieved.

“President Mahama dey force. I am not even going to lie. Honestly, when I heard the price, I paused,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to be this manageable.”

Building on that moment, the TikToker went further to applaud John Dramani Mahama, crediting his leadership style for what she believes is a more people-focused economic direction. In a tone filled with admiration, she remarked that he had already done enough to earn her praise.

Attention then shifted to fuel prices. With visible excitement, she pointed out that fuel appeared cheaper compared to previous months, describing the change as encouraging for households and transport users alike.

Although she openly identified as a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), she admitted that her loyalty to the party was closely tied to her admiration for Mahama’s personality and leadership.

“I always say it clearly,” she added. “My love for the NDC is because of President Mahama.”

The video attracted widespread reactions. While some viewers agreed with her assessment, others shared contrasting experiences, turning the comment section into a broader conversation about Ghana’s cost of living.

Peeps react to praising Mahama

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section as they share their own views on the economy.

🖤•||•𝓝𝓔𝓢𝓢𝓐•||•🌹 shared:

"I’m an NPP member, but trust me, he’s doinga great job 👏 ❤️❤️❤️."

Harrismadeit🇨🇦🇬🇭 wrote:

"But was there dumsor when he came back to power?"

Musa Dankwa wrote:

"I can't even believe it, the president has really done very well."

Celestina Baidoo added:

"Father for all ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤."

